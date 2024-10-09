Bastion Shine Creates Two New Leadership Roles

Marketing and communications agency Bastion Shine has introduced two key leadership roles as part of its plans to expand its integrated services. Annabelle Pitkin has been appointed chief client officer, a role focused on strengthening client engagement and enhancing the agency’s delivery across its diverse capabilities. To further enrich its communications with a te ao Māori perspective, Bastion Shine has also created the position of creative lead Pou Arataki, appointing John Pelasio to lead this initiative.

With over 12 years at Bastion Shine, Annabelle has honed her expertise in client service and will lead client engagement by combining the agency’s diverse capabilities to provide comprehensive, end-to-end business solutions.

Before joining the agency, she gained valuable experience at renowned agencies JWT in London and TBWA & Saatchi’s in New Zealand, where she built strong client relationships and delivered impactful results. Her diverse background fuels her passion for fostering collaboration and delivering exceptional client experiences.

Toby Sellers, Bastion Shine CEO said the strategic appointment reflects Bastion Shine’s commitment to delivering exceptional, comprehensive client services and experiences. “Delivering creative ideas that connect channels, products, and experiences is essential to building strong brands and driving business outcomes in the current communications landscape. Annabelle has an impressive track record of bringing together the agency’s specialist capabilities to deliver integrated communications platforms for some of NZ’s most innovative and successful businesses. I’m incredibly excited to have Annabelle step into this new leadership role focused on enhancing the connected customer experience for our clients,” said Sellers.

“Bastion Shine is a different breed of agency. With the business acumen of a consultancy, the strength of a network, and the service of an independent. Exceptional customer experience is at the core of our success, and that’s why we’ve appointed Annabelle Pitkin – an experienced and trusted client leader with a proven track record of delivering”.

In addition to Pitkin’s appointment, Bastion Shine has welcomed John Pelasio as its new Creative Lead Pou Arataki. Pelasio will help lead the agency’s creative initiatives, especially within the te ao Māori context. His responsibilities include exploring Māori narratives and mentoring the team to create award-winning work that resonates with diverse audiences. Known for his ability to merge innovative ideas and exceptional craftsmanship, Pelasio is set to elevate Bastion Shine’s creative output.

As a critical link between the Bastion Shine team and the Māori community, Pelasio will ensure the agency’s work authentically reflects the spirit of Aotearoa, celebrating its rich cultural heritage with pride and passion.

“Tāia te ao – my why is driven by a vision to shape a future where we have a visually bicultural Aotearoa. By weaving te ao Māori into every creative moment, I aim to inspire our team to craft work that resonates with today and sets the stage for a uniquely Aotearoa narrative,” said Pelasio.

Bringing over a decade of experience merging culture and creativity, including positions at NZME, Pelasio holds a Master of Arts and a strong foundation in communications. His focus on innovative design rooted in te ao Māori and cultural storytelling will contribute significantly to promoting a bicultural future for Aotearoa.

“I’m incredibly excited about John stepping into this new role and the possibilities it creates for our clients, our people, and our culture. His vision for authentically bringing te ao Māori principles to the ideas and experiences we create for our client partners is inspiring,” Sellers added.

The addition of Annabelle Pitkin and John Pelasio to the team marks a new chapter of growth for Bastion Shine. Together, they will ensure the agency’s creative and client-focused efforts continue producing outstanding results for clients and communities.