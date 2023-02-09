Bastion Nabs Deloitte’s Tim Den Braber

Tim Den Braber leaves Deloitte to join Bastion Digital as national managing director, Australia.

In his new role, Braber will lead the digital offering within Bastion Australia with a focus across brand experience, CX and technology transformation, connecting specialists and competencies across the group to accelerate value for clients within the digital landscape.

Den Braber spent the last four years consulting Deloitte Digital and Capgemini leading key digital transformation partnerships and initiatives across retail and education.

Bastion creative managing director, Mike Godwin, said: “Tim’s expertise across various sectors and capability from digital creative through to deep complex transformation means that he brings enormous value to Bastion, and he is certain to elevate the clients we work with today. He has a reputation for being incredibly genuine, positive, and highly collaborative both within the agency and with clients and is equally passionate about incubating new talent within the digital space.”

Den Braber spent just over seven years at Isobar, before heading over to San Francisco in 2015 as client partner with AKQA SF working with Audi of America and Caterpillar. He returned in 2017 to grow his family with the right support network around him.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have spent time in some fantastic organisations. Back in 2017, there was huge industry noise about the ‘convergence’ of consultancies moving into agency territory. I’ve been lucky enough to see first-hand both perspectives over recent years. Naturally, there are differences between the two, but an incredible amount of cross-over as well. I’m excited to now get the opportunity to take all of my learnings and expertise in both agency and consulting worlds, into Australasia’s largest independent agency.” said Den Braber.

“Bastion is uniquely positioned with its scale, breadth of services and operating model. There is a real trend for brands engaging exceptional specialists at independents as they look to accelerate value at speed, which you can’t get at a big holding group or consulting firms,” he added.

Jack Watts, Bastion’s CEO, commented: “We’re thrilled to have someone of Tim’s calibre join Bastion. His expertise across agencies within Australia and abroad coupled with his consulting background allows him to bring a unique perspective to the business, our teams, and our clients to further elevate and connect our digital offering. Looking forward to Tim playing a pivotal role in helping us build the new world agency for our clients and our people.”