Bastion Nabs Deloitte’s Tim Den Braber

Bastion Nabs Deloitte’s Tim Den Braber
Nehir Hatipoglu
By Nehir Hatipoglu
SHARE
THIS



Tim Den Braber leaves Deloitte to join Bastion Digital as national managing director, Australia.

In his new role, Braber will lead the digital offering within Bastion Australia with a focus across brand experience, CX and technology transformation, connecting specialists and competencies across the group to accelerate value for clients within the digital landscape.

Den Braber spent the last four years consulting Deloitte Digital and Capgemini leading key digital transformation partnerships and initiatives across retail and education.

Bastion creative managing director, Mike Godwin, said: “Tim’s expertise across various sectors and capability from digital creative through to deep complex transformation means that he brings enormous value to Bastion, and he is certain to elevate the clients we work with today. He has a reputation for being incredibly genuine, positive, and highly collaborative both within the agency and with clients and is equally passionate about incubating new talent within the digital space.”

Den Braber spent just over seven years at Isobar, before heading over to San Francisco in 2015 as client partner with AKQA SF working with Audi of America and Caterpillar. He returned in 2017 to grow his family with the right support network around him.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have spent time in some fantastic organisations. Back in 2017, there was huge industry noise about the ‘convergence’ of consultancies moving into agency territory. I’ve been lucky enough to see first-hand both perspectives over recent years. Naturally, there are differences between the two, but an incredible amount of cross-over as well. I’m excited to now get the opportunity to take all of my learnings and expertise in both agency and consulting worlds, into Australasia’s largest independent agency.” said Den Braber.

“Bastion is uniquely positioned with its scale, breadth of services and operating model. There is a real trend for brands engaging exceptional specialists at independents as they look to accelerate value at speed, which you can’t get at a big holding group or consulting firms,” he added.

Jack Watts, Bastion’s CEO, commented: “We’re thrilled to have someone of Tim’s calibre join Bastion. His expertise across agencies within Australia and abroad coupled with his consulting background allows him to bring a unique perspective to the business, our teams, and our clients to further elevate and connect our digital offering. Looking forward to Tim playing a pivotal role in helping us build the new world agency for our clients and our people.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

bastion Deloitte Jack Watts Tim Den Braber

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert
  • Marketing

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert

Australia-based Arid Zone has won two awards at the annual international PPAI Awards held in Las Vegas last month. The awards recognise and celebrate creative excellence in the global promotional products industry. Arid Zone won Gold Pyramid Awards for both Educational and Social Responsibility Client Programs for its Kinder Kit product used by the Victorian […]