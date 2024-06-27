Barkaa, Tony Armstrong & Lime Cordiale Among Pedestrian TV Awards Honourees

Pedestrian Group held the inaugural PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards, presented by UberPool, last night. The awards honour the people and moments that made the biggest impact on Australian pop culture in the past twelve months.

Hosted by PEDESTRIAN alum, writer and comedian Froomes with live performances by Barkaa and 1300, the ceremony at Darlinghurst’s Cell Block Theatre was attended by 200+ influencers and creatives, sponsored by UberPool, Cupio Wines, 9Nine, V Refresh, and Lynx Fine Fragrance Collection.

Winners include a breakdancer heading to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, a breakout Heartbreak High star, a groundbreaking drag queen, a phenomenon with over 12 million followers across her social platforms and more, selected by PEDESTRIAN for their excellence in their domains and influence on young Australians.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE CREATOR OF THE YEAR presented by Uber Pool

WINNER: Anna Paul

PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR presented by Lynx Fine Fragrance Collection

WINNER: Lime Cordiale – The Big Reveal; Ou L’Hypocrite

LITTY COMMITTEE YOUNG WRITER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Bri Lee

SCREEN STAR OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Sherry-Lee Watson

ICON OF THE YEAR presented by Cupio Wines

WINNER: Tony Armstrong

QUEER EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Kween Kong

SPORTS STAR OF THE YEAR presented by 9Now

WINNER: Rachael Gunn

GAME CHANGER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Barkaa

“Our TV lineup and headlines make PEDESTRIAN the curators of chaos, and the home of pop culture. The first PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards highlight the eclectic mix of stuff we bring audiences on every screen – our local music programming, real queer representation, the next wave of sports people, authors, creators and more – embodied by the insanely talented winners selected by them and our team,” said James McManus, executive creative director.