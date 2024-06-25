Bapcor Reappoints Hatched As Part Of Review Cycle

Following a competitive pitch, Hatched has been reappointed by Bapcor as its media agency of record.

Bapcor first appointed Hatched back in 2017 and following Bapcor’s regular contractual review cycle, the agency will continue to deliver all media services including strategy, planning, buying and digital media.

“It’s critical to ensure Bapcor is effectively engaging with existing and emerging audiences more effectively than our competitors. Hatched is the right partner to enable us to achieve this ambition. The agency’s strategic planning approach and tech solutions like HatchediD will allow Bapcor to optimise the consumer experience and, in turn, commercial returns through personalisation,” said Simon Davenport, Bapcor retail general manager – marketing.

Hatched’s identity solution HatchediD launched last year and will be utilised to help Bapcor better reach existing and new audiences, drive engagement and effectiveness. It does this by taking Bapcor’s first-party data and enriching it through large-scale strategic data partnerships. This enriched data is then managed and leveraged with LiveRamp’s proprietary technology.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Simon and his team. Their collaborative spirit and clear vision continue to make for a highly rewarding partnership. We’re looking forward to driving even greater success in the coming months,” said Rebecca Den Braber, Hatched general manager.

The reappointment follows Hatched recently taking on media duties for RACGP – the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.