Banter Grows With Promotion & Three New Faces

Engagement marketing and brand experience agency Banter has added three new faces and promoted Hannah Jenkins to head of production after returning from maternity leave.

In this new role, Jenkins will head up the production team, championing “boundary-pushing” approaches across experiential, events, content, and digital campaigns.

Banter has also welcomed Regina San Juan as senior producer. San Juan comes onboard fresh from having played a pivotal role as a part of the Sydney WorldPride 2023 team and, more recently leading event production logistics for the 2024 GQ Men of the Year Awards at SUBVRT—bringing a wealth of experience and energy to the agency.

To round out the new faces, Banter has brought in Lucie Drysdale and Callam Paul as account executives, both joining straight from the Flaunt Talent graduate program.

Paul Den, co-founder of Banter, says, “It’s been an amazing year for Banter, but more importantly, the first six months of independence has shown us just how much demand there is for the kind of work we do, the way we think, and the type of people we are. These promotions and hires are set to make such a huge difference to Team Banter for 2025.”

Over the past 12 months, Banter has welcomed some new clients including Afterpay, CUPRA, Pandora, MUFG, and TikTok.

