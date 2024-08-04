BALBOA Enters The Ring As Reimagined Creative Offering From Foxtel Group

Foxtel Group has unveiled BALBOA as the new brand for its in-house creative agency. The powerhouse creative team will also expand its roster to external clients in sport and entertainment. It already undertakes creative work for clients of Foxtel Media including McDonalds, Toyota, NAB and nib.

BALBOA is a creative and production agency that helps sport, news and entertainment brands connect and resonate with audiences through creative that’s built by fans, for fans. BALBOA’s name replaces Fox Creative and represents where sport and entertainment meet.

“BALBOA is a team of strategic creatives that have the best knowledge in streaming and sport. We’re looking forward to partnering with valued clients to provide an integrated creative response to briefs, ensuring the output engages the audience. No other creative agency in the game offers the broad range of skills, deep sector experience and audience perspective that BALBOA will offer,” said Michael Nearhos, executive director of marketing and creative, Foxtel Group.

“BALBOA’s foundation has deep roots in sports and entertainment having been the creative force behind Fox Sports and Foxtel for decades, and the lead creative agency to change the game in streaming by developing the Kayo Sports and BINGE brands for the Australian market. Most recently the team also created Hubbl, again changing the game in streaming aggregation,” said Guy Sawrey-Cookson, executive creative director of BALBOA.

BALBOA will offer clients a comprehensive suite of services from creative concept through to production and delivery, specialising in brand design, advertising campaigns, promotional reels, original key art, marketing and editorial imagery and assets.

BALBOA will continue to focus on internal and existing clients and look to expand its roster to include additional external clients across the sports and entertainment sector.