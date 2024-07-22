‘Bad Boys Barbershop’ To Offer 100% Free Haircuts For You & A Mate This Friday & Saturday

To celebrate the Australian release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Sony Pictures Television has announced it is teaming up with Badlambs Barber Bondi to transform its beachside shop into the Bad Boys Barbershop – offering 100 per cent free matching haircuts for you and your best mate Friday and Saturday 26-27 July.

You can choose from a menu of cuts for you and your best mate so you can look as clean as Bad Boy detectives Mike and Marcus.

From the Bodega Buzz (Buzz Cut) to the Florida Everfade (Skin Fade) to the Little Havana Trim (Light Trim) is available for you and a friend and enjoy a fresh cut together.

Free haircuts will be available from 12.00 pm – 5.00 pm on Friday 26 July and 9 am– 5.00 pm on Saturday 27 July. There will be limited walk-ins available, but fans are encouraged to book online to secure their spot. Haircuts are 100 per cent free of charge – the only requirement is that you bring a ride-or-die mate with you and get a matching haircut together.

For those best friends who pop into the shop for a cut, there will be goodies on offer – including men’s grooming products from Jack the Barber and complimentary Cuban-style sandwiches from Lox Stock & Barrel. Fans who get their hair cut are encouraged to share their transformation on social with the hashtag #BadBoysBarbershop.

Credits:

Directed by: Adil & Bilall

Written by: Chris Bremner and Will Beall

Produced by: Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Chad Oman, Dough Belgrad

Executive producers: Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter, Jon Mone, Chris Bremner, Martin Lawrence

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe

Pantoliano