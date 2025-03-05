B Lab AANZ Launches Biggest Ever B Corp Month Campaign

B Lab Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand (B Lab AANZ) is launching its most ambitious B Corp Month campaign yet, spotlighting the wave of purpose-driven businesses committed to prioritising people and planet, alongside profit.

The global campaign, Gen B, celebrates Certified B Corporations (B Corps) that are leading the charge in creating a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. B Corps are companies verified by B Lab for meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand now boast nearly 750 Certified B Corps headquartered in AANZ, including Bank Australia, KMD Brands (Kathmandu, Rip Curl, Oboz), Pic’s Peanut Butter, and Intrepid Travel, which generate more than $25 billion in revenue for the local economy.

“With more than 570 B Corps in Australia and 170 B Corps in Aotearoa, our growing community is incredibly diverse in size, sector, age, and impact, but united by a shared vision to transform the economy,” says Andrew Davies, CEO of B Lab AANZ. “B Lab AANZ research shows that awareness of B Corp in AANZ is steadily rising. This year’s Gen B campaign is all about accelerating that momentum – increasing awareness, highlighting the incredible work of our community, and inspiring more businesses to use their enterprise as a force for good.”

In 2025, B Corp Month will reach new heights, with more than 55 events and cross-promotional activations planned across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, uniting like-minded businesses and communities to celebrate the positive impact of being a B Corp.

Some highlights include:

Panels and interview events with leading B Corps on topical themes like the impact of ultra-fast fashion (Sydney, 12 March as part of Climate Action Week in Sydney), harnessing the power AI in a sustainable way (Melbourne, 20 March) and building financial security amid a cost-of living crisis (Tasmania, 19 March); and a raft of B Local events hosted by passionate volunteers across the country.

Ethical footwear company FRANKIE4 is running a recycling initiative aligned with Global Recycling Day, offering incentives for customers to recycle pre-worn shoes.

Jasper Coffee will be giving away prizes each week to online customers, including an Aeropress G, $400 coffee voucher and a one-year coffee subscription valued at $912.

Bared Footwear is partnering with Outland Denim and other ethical fashion brands for a special B Corp Month giveaway.

Dog and Bone is launching its Telco Cost Reduction program to help fellow B Corps save on telecommunications costs.

Independent creative agency, Circul8 is offering free creative direction for fellow B Corps across March. The campaign will also feature a dynamic social media push, activated through B Lab AANZ’s channels and amplified by its AANZ community through creative content:

A video series from professional services company, BlueRock, spotlighting employees and discussing what it means to be part of Gen B.

A mash-up video from video and animation production agency, Laundry Lane, featuring Sydney-based B Corps Lyka, Heaps Normal, Raisely, Corban and Blair and Pablo & Rusty’s Coffee, highlighting the value of B Corp certification.

The global B Corp Month campaign unites nearly 10,000 Certified B Corporations TM across 100+ countries and 160 industries.

“Developing a campaign that resonates globally while empowering local B Corp communities to showcase their unique impact was key to the Gen B concept,” said Alex Gaterud, Creative at Minneapolis-based Zeus Jones, a Certified B Corp and the strategy, creative and design agency behind the global campaign. “B Corp Month is about creating a unified global voice while celebrating the diversity of B Corps in each region. Against the backdrop of retreat from some parts of the business world, we saw an opportunity to position B Lab as the home for a new kind of business leadership – inspired by the energy of the emerging generations of today.”

Andrew Davies added, “For B Lab AANZ, B Corp Month is more than a celebration – it’s a global call to action. The world feels increasingly uncertain, and in a time of political tensions, conflict, and policy setbacks, strong business values and purpose matter more than ever.

“The B Corp community is leading the charge in reshaping our economy for the better. We’re proud to celebrate the incredible impact of our local B Corps this March and beyond, and inspire more businesses to step up and be part of the change we urgently need.”

For more information about B Corp Month events and how to get involved, visit www.bcorpmonth.com or follow #BCorpMonth, #GenB and #GenerationB on social media.