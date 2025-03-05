Marketing

B Lab AANZ Launches Biggest Ever B Corp Month Campaign

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
6 Min Read

B Lab Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand (B Lab AANZ) is launching its most ambitious B Corp Month campaign yet, spotlighting the wave of purpose-driven businesses committed to prioritising people and planet, alongside profit.

The global campaign, Gen B, celebrates Certified B Corporations (B Corps) that are leading the charge in creating a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. B Corps are companies verified by B Lab for meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand now boast nearly 750 Certified B Corps headquartered in AANZ, including Bank Australia, KMD Brands (Kathmandu, Rip Curl, Oboz), Pic’s Peanut Butter, and Intrepid Travel, which generate more than $25 billion in revenue for the local economy.

“With more than 570 B Corps in Australia and 170 B Corps in Aotearoa, our growing community is incredibly diverse in size, sector, age, and impact, but united by a shared vision to transform the economy,” says Andrew Davies, CEO of B Lab AANZ.  “B Lab AANZ research shows that awareness of B Corp in AANZ is steadily rising. This year’s Gen B campaign is all about accelerating that momentum – increasing awareness, highlighting the incredible work of our community, and inspiring more businesses to use their enterprise as a force for good.”

In 2025, B Corp Month will reach new heights, with more than 55 events and cross-promotional activations planned across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, uniting like-minded businesses and communities to celebrate the positive impact of being a B Corp.

Some highlights include:

  • Panels and interview events with leading B Corps on topical themes like the impact of ultra-fast fashion (Sydney, 12 March as part of Climate Action Week in Sydney), harnessing the power AI in a sustainable way (Melbourne, 20 March) and building financial security amid a cost-of living crisis (Tasmania, 19 March); and a raft of B Local events hosted by passionate volunteers across the country.
  • Ethical footwear company FRANKIE4 is running a recycling initiative aligned with Global Recycling Day, offering incentives for customers to recycle pre-worn shoes.
  • Jasper Coffee will be giving away prizes each week to online customers, including an Aeropress G, $400 coffee voucher and a one-year coffee subscription valued at $912.
  • Bared Footwear is partnering with Outland Denim and other ethical fashion brands for a special B Corp Month giveaway.
  • Dog and Bone is launching its Telco Cost Reduction program to help fellow B Corps save on telecommunications costs.
  • Independent creative agency, Circul8 is offering free creative direction for fellow B Corps across March. The campaign will also feature a dynamic social media push, activated through B Lab AANZ’s channels and amplified by its AANZ community through creative content:
  • A video series from professional services company, BlueRock, spotlighting employees and discussing what it means to be part of Gen B.
  • A mash-up video from video and animation production agency, Laundry Lane, featuring Sydney-based B Corps Lyka, Heaps Normal, Raisely, Corban and Blair and Pablo & Rusty’s Coffee, highlighting the value of B Corp certification.

The global B Corp Month campaign unites nearly 10,000 Certified B Corporations TM across 100+ countries and 160 industries.

“Developing a campaign that resonates globally while empowering local B Corp communities to showcase their unique impact was key to the Gen B concept,” said Alex Gaterud, Creative at Minneapolis-based Zeus Jones, a Certified B Corp and the strategy, creative and design agency behind the global campaign. “B Corp Month is about creating a unified global voice while celebrating the diversity of B Corps in each region. Against the backdrop of retreat from some parts of the business world, we saw an opportunity to position B Lab as the home for a new kind of business leadership – inspired by the energy of the emerging generations of today.”

Andrew Davies added, “For B Lab AANZ, B Corp Month is more than a celebration – it’s a global call to action. The world feels increasingly uncertain, and in a time of political tensions, conflict, and policy setbacks, strong business values and purpose matter more than ever.

“The B Corp community is leading the charge in reshaping our economy for the better. We’re proud to celebrate the incredible impact of our local B Corps this March and beyond, and inspire more businesses to step up and be part of the change we urgently need.”

For more information about B Corp Month events and how to get involved, visit www.bcorpmonth.com or follow #BCorpMonth, #GenB and #GenerationB on social media.

Related posts:

  1. Zephyr PR Acquires PDPR Marketing & Creative
  2. ‘Multicultural Marketing Is So Effective It’s Part Of Our DNA’ – McDonald’s & AGL Marketers On Inclusivity With Impact
  3. Brands Failing At Customer Support & AI Solutions Are Not Fixing It, Study Finds
  4. Big W Beats Bunnings Warehouse In Power Retail Online Retailer Rankings
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

LA Times AI Tool Pulled Just One Day After It Downplayed The KKK
Spotify Takes A Month To Fix Bug Causing Premium Users To Hear Ads
TV Ratings (06/03/2025): Tropical Cyclone Alfred Keeps Eyes Fixated On News Programs
Newcastle Herald Editor Lisa Allan Wins Inaugural ACM IWD Award
Register Lost your password?