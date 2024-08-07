AWARD School Reveals State Finalists For National Top Student Award

The Australasian Writers and Art Directors (AWARD) has announced the state finalists vying to become AWARD School’s prestigious national top student in 2024.
Brooke Wiggins from New South Wales; Jess Gough from Victoria; Harrison Coates from Queensland; Albert Hopkins from South Australia; Sarah Cassell from Western Australia; and Dominique Powe, who topped AWARD School’s online program, are in the running to take home the top gong this year.
Each finalist was honoured for their exceptional creative work developed over the 12-week course and received the coveted AWARD School Gold Pencil at graduation events held nationwide last night.
Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD Chair and Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, congratulated all participants: “Over 200 bright sparks from the APAC region completed AWARD School this year, delivering solid ideas and an outstanding portfolio of work while laying the foundation for a successful career in creativity.
“Congratulations to the state finalists for their hard work and commitment. Your dedication to pushing your creative boundaries has set you apart as some of the industry’s brightest emerging talent”.
The finalists’ work will now be reviewed by an international super jury, with the national top student to be announced on August 15 at The Gold Pencil Award Party, part of AWARD’s signature creative festival, This Way Up, in Sydney.
|State
|Top Student
|Tutors
|NSW
|Brooke Wiggins
|Amanda Alegre, Senior Creative, BMF Australia
Max Lom-Bor, Senior Creative, BMF Australia Ewan Harvey, Copywriter, The Monkeys
Aïcha Wijland, Art Director, The Monkeys
|VIC
|Jess Gough
|Hannah Payton, Copywriter, Saatchi & Saatchi
Jake Blood, Senior Creative, Saatchi & Saatchi Magnus Flynn, Creative, Special
Locki Choi, Senior Creative, Special
|WA
|Sarah Cassell
|School Head: Richard Berney, Partner / Executive Creative Director, Berlin
|QLD
|Harrison Coates
|Phil Shearer, Executive Creative Director, CHEP Network
Christie Luxton, Creative Director, Formerly CHEP Network
Shaun McMahon, Senior Copywriter, VML
Cam Mcdonald, Art Director, VML
|SA
|Albert Hopkins
|School Head: Corey Swaffer, Executive Creative Director, kwpx Agency
|Online program
|Dominique Powe
|David Joubert, Chief Creative Officer, DIG
Grace Lemech, Copywriter, CHEP Network
Declan Harrick, Copywriter, BMF
Imogen Wetzell Ramsey, Art Director, BMF
Sharon Edmondston, National & NSW AWARD School Co-head, highlighted the diverse experience of this year’s finalists and the growing appeal of AWARD School. “It’s refreshing to see Dominique, a visual arts teacher, Albert, a finance specialist, and Harrison, a uni student among the top honourees. This demonstrates the program’s ability to bring burgeoning storytellers, big thinkers, and creatives into our industry who are talented and ready to make their mark.”
“We extend our thanks to the other AWARD School heads, tutors, mentors, speakers, judges and ambassadors for their dedication and time, and congratulate this year’s students for making AWARD School 2024 a success,” said Scott Dettrick, National & NSW co-head.
“We also want to express our gratitude to Meta for coming on board as AWARD School’s principal partner for the seventh consecutive year”.
AWARD School 2024: top students per state
NEW SOUTH WALES
Top students
- Brooke Wiggins – Gold Pencil
2. Christopher Watts
3. Alvin Zhong
Top 10 (in alphabetical order)
Amber Sawicki
Benjamin Rainford
Georgia O’Sullivan
Keira Daley
Leilani Horthy Banks
Marsha Levina
Paul Sommer
VICTORIA
Top students
- Jess Gough – Gold Pencil
2. Todd Sadler
3. Alastair Clark
Top 10 (in alphabetical order)
Andrew Zylstra
Andy Matthews
Elle Tattersall
Rhys Brennan
Samantha Purssey
Shannon Kruss
Zoe d’Orey
QUEENSLAND
Top students
- Harrison Coates – Gold Pencil
2. Jamie Fletcher
3. Bradley Vickery
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Top students
- Sarah Cassell – Gold Pencil
2. Tina Milošič
3. Olivia Ialacci
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Top students
- Albert Hopkins – Gold Pencil
2. Chloe Coates
ONLINE PROGRAM
Top students
- Dominique Powe – Gold Pencil
2. Ryan Williams
3. Catherine Clark
Top Tutor Agencies – Gold Sharpeners
NEW SOUTH WALES
M&C Saatchi
Saatchi & Saatchi
Howatson+Company – highly commended
VICTORIA
Saatchi & Saatchi
Special Group
CHEP Network – highly commended
Cummins & Partners – highly commended