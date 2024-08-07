AdvertisingNewsletter

AWARD School Reveals State Finalists For National Top Student Award

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
5 Min Read
NSW Top Ten

The Australasian Writers and Art Directors (AWARD) has announced the state finalists vying to become AWARD School’s prestigious national top student in 2024.

Brooke Wiggins from New South Wales; Jess Gough from Victoria; Harrison Coates from Queensland; Albert Hopkins from South Australia; Sarah Cassell from Western Australia; and Dominique Powe, who topped AWARD School’s online program, are in the running to take home the top gong this year.

Each finalist was honoured for their exceptional creative work developed over the 12-week course and received the coveted AWARD School Gold Pencil at graduation events held nationwide last night.

Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD Chair and Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, congratulated all participants: “Over 200 bright sparks from the APAC region completed AWARD School this year, delivering solid ideas and an outstanding portfolio of work while laying the foundation for a successful career in creativity.

“Congratulations to the state finalists for their hard work and commitment. Your dedication to pushing your creative boundaries has set you apart as some of the industry’s brightest emerging talent”.

The finalists’ work will now be reviewed by an international super jury, with the national top student to be announced on August 15 at The Gold Pencil Award Party, part of AWARD’s signature creative festival, This Way Up, in Sydney.

State  Top Student  Tutors 
NSW  Brooke Wiggins  Amanda Alegre, Senior Creative, BMF Australia
Max Lom-Bor, Senior Creative, BMF Australia Ewan Harvey, Copywriter, The Monkeys 

Aïcha Wijland, Art Director, The Monkeys 
VIC  Jess Gough  Hannah Payton, Copywriter, Saatchi & Saatchi
Jake Blood, Senior Creative, Saatchi & Saatchi Magnus Flynn, Creative, Special
Locki Choi, Senior Creative, Special 
WA  Sarah Cassell  School Head: Richard Berney, Partner / Executive Creative Director, Berlin 
QLD  Harrison Coates  Phil Shearer, Executive Creative Director, CHEP Network 

Christie Luxton, Creative Director, Formerly CHEP Network 

Shaun McMahon, Senior Copywriter, VML 

Cam Mcdonald, Art Director, VML 
SA  Albert Hopkins  School Head: Corey Swaffer, Executive Creative Director, kwpx Agency 
Online program  Dominique Powe  David Joubert, Chief Creative Officer, DIG 

Grace Lemech, Copywriter, CHEP Network 

Declan Harrick, Copywriter, BMF 

Imogen Wetzell Ramsey, Art Director, BMF 

Sharon Edmondston, National & NSW AWARD School Co-head, highlighted the diverse experience of this year’s finalists and the growing appeal of AWARD School. “It’s refreshing to see Dominique, a visual arts teacher, Albert, a finance specialist, and Harrison, a uni student among the top honourees. This demonstrates the program’s ability to bring burgeoning storytellers, big thinkers, and creatives into our industry who are talented and ready to make their mark.” 

“We extend our thanks to the other AWARD School heads, tutors, mentors, speakers, judges and ambassadors for their dedication and time, and congratulate this year’s students for making AWARD School 2024 a success,” said Scott Dettrick, National & NSW co-head.

“We also want to express our gratitude to Meta for coming on board as AWARD School’s principal partner for the seventh consecutive year”.

AWARD School 2024: top students per state

NEW SOUTH WALES 

Top students 

  1. Brooke Wiggins  – Gold Pencil
    2. Christopher Watts
    3. Alvin Zhong 

Top 10 (in alphabetical order) 

Amber Sawicki
Benjamin Rainford
Georgia O’Sullivan
Keira Daley
Leilani Horthy Banks
Marsha Levina
Paul Sommer 

VICTORIA 

Top students 

  1. Jess Gough  – Gold Pencil
    2. Todd Sadler
    3. Alastair Clark 

Top 10 (in alphabetical order) 

Andrew Zylstra
Andy Matthews
Elle Tattersall
Rhys Brennan
Samantha Purssey
Shannon Kruss
Zoe d’Orey 

QUEENSLAND 

Top students 

  1. Harrison Coates  – Gold Pencil
    2. Jamie Fletcher
    3. Bradley Vickery 

 

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 

Top students 

  1. Sarah Cassell  – Gold Pencil
    2. Tina Milošič
    3. Olivia Ialacci 

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 

Top students 

  1. Albert Hopkins  – Gold Pencil
    2. Chloe Coates

ONLINE PROGRAM 

Top students 

  1. Dominique Powe  – Gold Pencil
    2. Ryan Williams
    3. Catherine Clark
     

Top Tutor Agencies – Gold Sharpeners 

NEW SOUTH WALES 

M&C Saatchi
Saatchi & Saatchi
Howatson+Company – highly commended 

VICTORIA 

Saatchi & Saatchi
Special Group
CHEP Network – highly commended 

Cummins & Partners – highly commended 

Related posts:

  1. Outbrain To Acquire Teads In $1bn Deal
  2. AFFINITY Snares The Trade Desk’s Emma Shepherd As Communications Director
  3. Aussie Cricket Legend Adam Gilchrist Promotes Western Australia To India
  4. Cartology Renews Mirvac Retail OOH Partnership, Adds Sydney’s Broadway Centre
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Midweek Days Are Booming – Motio Relaunches Its Cafe Network
Enthral Powers Up As Mitre 10’s New PR Agency
Adam Gilchrist and son Harry take the plunge at the Optus Stadium Ozone experience in a new promo video for India.
Aussie Cricket Legend Adam Gilchrist Promotes Western Australia To India
Cartology Renews Mirvac Retail OOH Partnership, Adds Sydney’s Broadway Centre
Register Lost your password?