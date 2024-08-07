AWARD School Reveals State Finalists For National Top Student Award

The Australasian Writers and Art Directors (AWARD) has announced the state finalists vying to become AWARD School’s prestigious national top student in 2024.

Brooke Wiggins from New South Wales; Jess Gough from Victoria; Harrison Coates from Queensland; Albert Hopkins from South Australia; Sarah Cassell from Western Australia; and Dominique Powe, who topped AWARD School’s online program, are in the running to take home the top gong this year.

Each finalist was honoured for their exceptional creative work developed over the 12-week course and received the coveted AWARD School Gold Pencil at graduation events held nationwide last night.

Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD Chair and Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, congratulated all participants: “Over 200 bright sparks from the APAC region completed AWARD School this year, delivering solid ideas and an outstanding portfolio of work while laying the foundation for a successful career in creativity.

“Congratulations to the state finalists for their hard work and commitment. Your dedication to pushing your creative boundaries has set you apart as some of the industry’s brightest emerging talent”.

The finalists’ work will now be reviewed by an international super jury, with the national top student to be announced on August 15 at The Gold Pencil Award Party, part of AWARD’s signature creative festival, This Way Up, in Sydney.

State Top Student Tutors NSW Brooke Wiggins Amanda Alegre, Senior Creative, BMF Australia

Max Lom-Bor, Senior Creative, BMF Australia Ewan Harvey, Copywriter, The Monkeys Aïcha Wijland, Art Director, The Monkeys VIC Jess Gough Hannah Payton, Copywriter, Saatchi & Saatchi

Jake Blood, Senior Creative, Saatchi & Saatchi Magnus Flynn, Creative, Special

Locki Choi, Senior Creative, Special WA Sarah Cassell School Head: Richard Berney, Partner / Executive Creative Director, Berlin QLD Harrison Coates Phil Shearer, Executive Creative Director, CHEP Network Christie Luxton, Creative Director, Formerly CHEP Network Shaun McMahon, Senior Copywriter, VML Cam Mcdonald, Art Director, VML SA Albert Hopkins School Head: Corey Swaffer, Executive Creative Director, kwpx Agency Online program Dominique Powe David Joubert, Chief Creative Officer, DIG Grace Lemech, Copywriter, CHEP Network Declan Harrick, Copywriter, BMF Imogen Wetzell Ramsey, Art Director, BMF

Sharon Edmondston, National & NSW AWARD School Co-head, highlighted the diverse experience of this year’s finalists and the growing appeal of AWARD School. “It’s refreshing to see Dominique, a visual arts teacher, Albert, a finance specialist, and Harrison, a uni student among the top honourees. This demonstrates the program’s ability to bring burgeoning storytellers, big thinkers, and creatives into our industry who are talented and ready to make their mark.”

“We extend our thanks to the other AWARD School heads, tutors, mentors, speakers, judges and ambassadors for their dedication and time, and congratulate this year’s students for making AWARD School 2024 a success,” said Scott Dettrick, National & NSW co-head.

“We also want to express our gratitude to Meta for coming on board as AWARD School’s principal partner for the seventh consecutive year”.

AWARD School 2024: top students per state

NEW SOUTH WALES

Top students

Brooke Wiggins – Gold Pencil

2. Christopher Watts

3. Alvin Zhong

Top 10 (in alphabetical order)

Amber Sawicki

Benjamin Rainford

Georgia O’Sullivan

Keira Daley

Leilani Horthy Banks

Marsha Levina

Paul Sommer

VICTORIA

Top students

Jess Gough – Gold Pencil

2. Todd Sadler

3. Alastair Clark

Top 10 (in alphabetical order)

Andrew Zylstra

Andy Matthews

Elle Tattersall

Rhys Brennan

Samantha Purssey

Shannon Kruss

Zoe d’Orey

QUEENSLAND

Top students

Harrison Coates – Gold Pencil

2. Jamie Fletcher

3. Bradley Vickery

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Top students

Sarah Cassell – Gold Pencil

2. Tina Milošič

3. Olivia Ialacci

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Top students

Albert Hopkins – Gold Pencil

2. Chloe Coates

ONLINE PROGRAM

Top students

Dominique Powe – Gold Pencil

2. Ryan Williams

3. Catherine Clark



Top Tutor Agencies – Gold Sharpeners

NEW SOUTH WALES

M&C Saatchi

Saatchi & Saatchi

Howatson+Company – highly commended

VICTORIA

Saatchi & Saatchi

Special Group

CHEP Network – highly commended

Cummins & Partners – highly commended