Australia’s Top 20 Sports Sites Revealed
A new study has revealed that Australian Football League, or AFL, was Australia’s most popular sports website in 2023.
Melbourne based SEO service, Impressive.com, analysed web traffic data to find Australia’s most popular sports websites over the past year based on the number of visits they receive each month.
Using Semrush, they compiled a list of the country’s twenty most visited sports websites, and then used Ahrefs to find the estimated number of Australian visitors throughout 2023.
Australian Football League, or AFL, ranked as the most popular sports website in Australia throughout 2023, with approximately 1.89 billion total visits in the past year alone. As the only fully professional competition of Australian rules football, AFL received 158.1 million visits per month on average and was visited by Aussies the most in October, when it received approximately 232 million website visits.
Fox Sports Australia came second with around 1.65 billion total visits throughout 2023. It had the most visits in March last year, with around 199.9 million visits, and receives an average of 137.8 million visits each month. Fox Sports Australia is the country‘s leading producer of sports coverage and is home to popular subscription television sports.
Sports Bet took third place with 903 million visits in 2023. The online sports betting service was most popular in October, receiving around 86.1 million visits, and garners an average of 75.2 million visits each month.
NBA Australia came fourth with around 671.3 million visits throughout 2023. The site provides the latest news, scores, schedules, and stats for sports fans in Australia. It had the most hits in July 2023, with 89.4 million visits, and receives an average of 55.9 million web visits per month.
TAB ranked fifth with approximately 666.2 million visits in 2023. It had the most visits in March 2023 with 71.9 million total visits and receives an average of 55.5 million visits per month. TAB is an online bookmaker that provides online sports and horse racing betting services to its customers.
Other sports or sports news websites to make the top ten include ESPN, Formula1, Racenet, Cricket, and The Age.
“Many Aussies are huge sports fans, so it comes as little surprise to see such big annual numbers for these sites across the industry,” says Robert Tadros, CEO and Founder of Impressive.com.
“In fact, 41 per cent of Australians [aged 15+] participated in a sport-related activity at least once a week during 2022, according to a report about participation in sport released by Clearinghouseforsport.gov.au.”
“The large number of streaming services in the top ten also suggests a shift from watching or catching up on sports on standard television due to the increased choice and freedom available online instead,” Robert added.
“It is worth revisiting these figures annually due to how quickly trends can change, alongside the ever–increasing number of platforms to consume sports events from.”
Latest News
Boomtown Announces First Regional Media Masterclass For 2024
Boomtown today announced its first masterclass for the year, marking the launch of its 2024 regional media education series. The first masterclass, to be held on Thursday, February 29, will be a free 90-minute industrywide webinar available nationally. The masterclass will provide insights on regional media planning within the broader marketing mix, along with learnings […]
Toyota & Woolworths Among Nine Premium Broadcast Partners For Paris 2024
With just six months until the Opening Ceremony of Paris 2024, Nine has announced that its exclusive premium partnership positions have been fully subscribed. Toyota, Woolworths, Harvey Norman and NRMA are all set to connect with Australians. Nine is now in the process of finalising discussions with brands for the sponsorship tier which will be […]
Komo Technologies Appoints Simon Rollenbeck As Head Of Marketing
Komo Technologies, Australia’s leading Customer Engagement platform, has hired data-driven marketing specialist Simon Rollenbeck as the company’s head of marketing. With local and international experience, Rollenbeck comes from Mozaik Play, where he was chief marketing officer. In a previous role, Simon headed up the marketing team for Expedia’s corporate travel division Egencia in the Asia […]
Nick Henderson Joins Magnite From GroupM
Magnite has announced the appointment of Nick Henderson to the newly created role of lead, revenue solutions for New Zealand. Working with managing director for ANZ, Yael Milbank, Henderson will work closely with premium publishers to uphold Magnite’s market reputation and maximise local opportunities. He will also focus on building key relationships with demand partners […]
TBWA\Media Arts Lab Nab Julie Matheny From Mother London
TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke agency for Apple, today announced the appointment of Julie Matheny to group creative director for the Europe region, including markets such as the UK, France, and Germany. Based out of the London hub, Julie will be reporting to Stephen Hancock, executive creative director of TBWA\Media Arts Lab London and will […]
News.com.au Announced As Number One Digital News Brand In 2023
News.com.au is Australia’s number one digital news brand for 2023, holding the top spot for 12 consecutive months according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for December 2023. News.com.au delivered an audience of 12.614 million in December with a margin of 1.258 million ahead of the closest competitor. News.com.au’s highly engaged audience reached one in two online Australians with […]
Prior Convictions and Rising Costs: Players Demand V’landys Address The Flaws In NRL Vegas Plans
The Manly Sea-Eagles, Brisbane Broncos, South-Sydney Rabbitohs, and Sydney Roosters should all be getting packed and ready to leave, but with under a month until they are set to jet off to America, there has been a halt in the NRL‘s plans. The four clubs have requested an urgent meeting with Australian Rugby League Commission […]
Uber Eats Rewards Sustainable Practices Via New Partnership With Planet Ark
Located in the heart of the picturesque Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney’s The Palm House this morning became witness to the launch of a historic multi-year partnership between Uber Eats and Planet Ark designed to help Australian restaurants move towards more sustainable packaging. Lead Image: L-R – Rebecca Gilling & Bec Nyst The partnership is an […]
Apple Ad Sees Worried Parents’ Greatest Fears Assuaged
Nothing gets the juices flowing at B&T HQ like new Apple work. Although we do exclude alcohol & pizza in that comment.
Sandilands Attacks “Woke” Media Industry Over Australia Day
What B&T misses most about Australia Day is all the overseas artists on the annual Hottest 100.
IABC Unveils New Board
Don't mistake this photo for glamour photography at your local Westfield, when, in fact, it's the new AIBC board.
Specsavers Teams With Flickerfest Comic For Latest “Should’ve Gone To….” Iteration
Specsavers thankfully steering well clear of the 'masturbation makes you blind' adage in latest TVC.
DEPT Australia Unveils Cutting-Edge Insights At Exclusive Global Trends Event
Digital Native Agency DEPT Australia hosted an exclusive sneak peek of its highly anticipated global Trends Event at its Sydney office. The invitation-only gathering brought together a select group of marketers for an exploration of the future of marketing in 2024. The overarching themes of “Connection, Creativity & Culture” focused on the transformative influence of […]
Subway Unwraps New Brand Platform Via Publicis
B&T always enjoys a Subway and not solely for saying the regrettable "I've got 12 inches" gag for the billionth time.
AI To Revolutionise Podcast Advertising For Acast
Sure, AI may well be the next big thing, yet they still can't get a Powerpoint presentation to work the first time.
Groundbreaking New Beforeplay Campaign Introduces New Step In Sexual Health Journey Via Ogilvy
The painful itching aside, at least contracting an STI is a testament to the of power of dating apps.
Commonwealth Bank & Supply Nation Join Forces To Launch Support The Growth Of Indigenous Businesses
If B&T ever awarded a "top initiative of the week" ribbon it would be an emerald & scarlet sash and would go to this.
Sunrise’s Nat Barr Demands Albo Take Lead On Australia Day
B&T's studiously staying out of the Australia Day debate. Changing the flag, however, is an entirely different matter.
Squarespace Launches Collection with Rick Rubin
Squarespace, the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, has launched the third iteration of Squarespace Collection with Rick Rubin, legendary music producer and founder of Def Jam Recordings. Rick Rubin collaborated with Squarespace to unite his creative endeavours and inspiration in one place with Tetragrammaton.com — an online world of curated materials […]
“Absolutely Devestated”: De Minaur’s Oz Open Dreams Die But Ratings Remain Strong
It was a who's who of Melbourne glitterati at the tennis last night. Eddie McGuire arguably less glitter than most.
Luke McIlveen Appointed Executive Editor Of Nine’s Metro Mastheads
Luke McIlveen named executive ed of Nine's metro mastheads. Refuses to be drawn on the "program" or "programme" debate.
This Coffee Ad Brews Up A Wacky, Surreal Masterpiece
B&T's not sure what the creatives were on that devised this ad, but it's got a far more mushroom than caffeine vibe.
Sunday TV Ratings: de Minaur’s Untimely Departure Proves Ratings Ace For Nine
Sadly no more Aussies in the singles at the Oz Open. However, still plenty of Russians that you can secretly boo.
The Upside & STRONG Pilates Partner On Sustainable Collection
Do you find yourself excessively farting at yoga? Perhaps Pilates is a better option for you and nearby yoga classmates?
MFA Expands Elearning Program To Entire Industry
Banned from pottery class? Couldn't stop giggling during life drawing? Perhaps these courses are more up your alley.
AGL Powers More Household Essentials With Electricity, Gas, Telco and Netflix
AGL Energy and Netflix have entered into an exclusive energy and streaming partnership, available to residential customers. The new offer provides customers with AGL’s competitive electricity rates and Netflix Standard with Ads (RRP $6.99 per month or almost $84 annually), all included in the plan. AGL Chief Customer Officer, Jo Egan, said the exclusive energy […]
Nine’s Fed Square Tennis Broadcast Proves A Hit With Melburnians
Flatmates sending you barmy by watching Gladiators on 10? This tennis fan site may put an end to the flat's unrest.
Can You Turn A Suit Into A Creative?
This columnist asks can a suit become a creative? B&T would add to that - can a suit become less anally retentive?
Nine Unveils Plans For Its New Afternoon Game Show Tipping Point
Being the diligent, hardworking agency/marketing person you are, B&T's sure you have no interest in this 5pm TV news.
Tracy Grimshaw To Host Nine’s Do You Want To Live Forever?
Tracy's back hosting Nine's new 'Do You Want To Live Forever?' Here's hoping it doesn't die in the ratings.
Dimity Clancey & Adam Hegarty Join Nine’s 60 Minutes Team
Nine unveils its newest 60 Minutes recruits who sadly come sans the George Negus brown jacket and power tache.
“The Date Is Not The Issue”: Kmart Jumps On Board Australia Day Boycott
Kmart joins 26 Jan merch fracas. Spare a thought for its customer support staff today...
ABC Breakfast News Cut MID-AIR Due To ‘Fire Emergency’
Absolutely fire TV on the ABC this morning!
Congrats To Carat’s Annika Barrett For Being Last Week’s Quiz Winner! Could It Be You This Week?
Dropped the ball at the office trivia night this week? Consider the B&T Quiz a chance at redemption!
VANDAL Appoints Melissa Lee As Executive Producer
While she may now be a vandal, Lee promises not to steal anyone's experiential ideas.
Canva Announces New Flagship Sydney Campus To Open In 2026
Canva spokesperson declined to comment on whether proximity to B&T Towers inspired the move away.