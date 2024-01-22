Australia’s Top 20 Sports Sites Revealed

Australia’s Top 20 Sports Sites Revealed
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



A new study has revealed that Australian Football League, or AFL, was Australia’s most popular sports website in 2023. 

Melbourne based SEO service, Impressive.com, analysed web traffic data to find Australias most popular sports websites over the past year based on the number of visits they receive each month. 

Using Semrush, they compiled a list of the country’s twenty most visited sports websites, and then used Ahrefs to find the estimated number of Australian visitors throughout 2023. 

Australian Football League, or AFL, ranked as the most popular sports website in Australia throughout 2023, with approximately 1.89 billion total visits in the past year alone. As the only fully professional competition of Australian rules football, AFL received 158.1 million visits per month on average and was visited by Aussies the most in October, when it received approximately 232 million website visits.   

Fox Sports Australia came second with around 1.65 billion total visits throughout 2023. It had the most visits in March last year, with around 199.9 million visits, and receives an average of 137.8 million visits each month. Fox Sports Australia is the country‘s leading producer of sports coverage and is home to popular subscription television sports. 

Sports Bet took third place with 903 million visits in 2023. The online sports betting service was most popular in October, receiving around 86.1 million visits, and garners an average of 75.2 million visits each month. 

NBA Australia came fourth with around 671.3 million visits throughout 2023. The site provides the latest news, scores, schedules, and stats for sports fans in Australia. It had the most hits in July 2023, with 89.4 million visits, and receives an average of 55.9 million web visits per month. 

TAB ranked fifth with approximately 666.2 million visits in 2023. It had the most visits in March 2023 with 71.9 million total visits and receives an average of 55.5 million visits per month. TAB is an online bookmaker that provides online sports and horse racing betting services to its customers. 

Other sports or sports news websites to make the top ten include ESPN, Formula1, Racenet, Cricket, and The Age. 

“Many Aussies are huge sports fans, so it comes as little surprise to see such big annual numbers for these sites across the industry,says Robert Tadros, CEO and Founder of Impressive.com. 

“In fact, 41 per cent of Australians [aged 15+] participated in a sport-related activity at least once a week during 2022, according to a report about participation in sport released by Clearinghouseforsport.gov.au. 

The large number of streaming services in the top ten also suggests a shift from watching or catching up on sports on standard television due to the increased choice and freedom available online instead,” Robert added. 

It is worth revisiting these figures annually due to how quickly trends can change, alongside the everincreasing number of platforms to consume sports events from.”

 

 

 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

AFL.com.au

Latest News

Boomtown Announces First Regional Media Masterclass For 2024
  • Media

Boomtown Announces First Regional Media Masterclass For 2024

Boomtown today announced its first masterclass for the year, marking the launch of its 2024 regional media education series. The first masterclass, to be held on Thursday, February 29, will be a free 90-minute industrywide webinar available nationally. The masterclass will provide insights on regional media planning within the broader marketing mix, along with learnings […]

Toyota & Woolworths Among Nine Premium Broadcast Partners For Paris 2024
  • Media

Toyota & Woolworths Among Nine Premium Broadcast Partners For Paris 2024

With just six months until the Opening Ceremony of Paris 2024, Nine has announced that its exclusive premium partnership positions have been fully subscribed. Toyota, Woolworths, Harvey Norman and NRMA are all set to connect with Australians. Nine is now in the process of finalising discussions with brands for the sponsorship tier which will be […]

Komo Technologies Appoints Simon Rollenbeck As Head Of Marketing
  • Advertising

Komo Technologies Appoints Simon Rollenbeck As Head Of Marketing

Komo Technologies, Australia’s leading Customer Engagement platform, has hired data-driven marketing specialist Simon Rollenbeck as the company’s head of marketing. With local and international experience, Rollenbeck comes from Mozaik Play, where he was chief marketing officer. In a previous role, Simon headed up the marketing team for Expedia’s corporate travel division Egencia in the Asia […]

Nick Henderson Joins Magnite From GroupM
  • Advertising

Nick Henderson Joins Magnite From GroupM

Magnite has announced the appointment of Nick Henderson to the newly created role of lead, revenue solutions for New Zealand. Working with managing director for ANZ, Yael Milbank, Henderson will work closely with premium publishers to uphold  Magnite’s market reputation and maximise local opportunities.  He will also focus on building key relationships with demand partners […]

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Nab Julie Matheny From Mother London
  • Advertising

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Nab Julie Matheny From Mother London

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke agency for Apple, today announced the appointment of Julie Matheny to group creative director for the Europe region, including markets such as the UK, France, and Germany. Based out of the London hub, Julie will be reporting to Stephen Hancock, executive creative director of TBWA\Media Arts Lab London and will […]

News.com.au Announced As Number One Digital News Brand In 2023
  • Media

News.com.au Announced As Number One Digital News Brand In 2023

News.com.au is Australia’s number one digital news brand for 2023, holding the top spot for 12 consecutive months according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for December 2023. News.com.au delivered an audience of 12.614 million in December with a margin of 1.258 million ahead of the closest competitor. News.com.au’s highly engaged audience reached one in two online Australians with […]

Uber Eats Rewards Sustainable Practices Via New Partnership With Planet Ark
  • Marketing

Uber Eats Rewards Sustainable Practices Via New Partnership With Planet Ark

Located in the heart of the picturesque Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney’s The Palm House this morning became witness to the launch of a historic multi-year partnership between Uber Eats and Planet Ark designed to help Australian restaurants move towards more sustainable packaging. Lead Image: L-R – Rebecca Gilling & Bec Nyst The partnership is an […]

IABC Unveils New Board
  • Marketing

IABC Unveils New Board

Don't mistake this photo for glamour photography at your local Westfield, when, in fact, it's the new AIBC board.

Businessman use tablet and smart phone for Stock Market
  • Advertising

DEPT Australia Unveils Cutting-Edge Insights At Exclusive Global Trends Event

Digital Native Agency DEPT Australia hosted an exclusive sneak peek of its highly anticipated global Trends Event at its Sydney office. The invitation-only gathering brought together a select group of marketers for an exploration of the future of marketing in 2024. The overarching themes of “Connection, Creativity & Culture” focused on the transformative influence of […]

Squarespace Launches Collection with Rick Rubin
  • Media

Squarespace Launches Collection with Rick Rubin

Squarespace, the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, has launched the third iteration of Squarespace Collection with Rick Rubin, legendary music producer and founder of Def Jam Recordings. Rick Rubin collaborated with Squarespace to unite his creative endeavours and inspiration in one place with Tetragrammaton.com — an online world of curated materials […]

Browsing Movie On Streaming Media Service.
  • Campaigns

AGL Powers More Household Essentials With Electricity, Gas, Telco and Netflix

AGL Energy and Netflix have entered into an exclusive energy and streaming partnership, available to residential customers. The new offer provides customers with AGL’s competitive electricity rates and Netflix Standard with Ads (RRP $6.99 per month or almost $84 annually), all included in the plan. AGL Chief Customer Officer, Jo Egan, said the exclusive energy […]

Can You Turn A Suit Into A Creative?
  • Opinion

Can You Turn A Suit Into A Creative?

This columnist asks can a suit become a creative? B&T would add to that - can a suit become less anally retentive?

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine