Australia’s Eleventh IKEA Store Has Arrived: But At Just 3m Squared It’s IKEA Like You’ve Never Seen Before

A bright yellow IKEA telephone box has appeared on the Sunshine Coast, Newcastle and Geelong to show customers in regional centres how they too can shop at IKEA, even if they are far away from an iconic big blue box store.

The IKEA phone box appeared outside Alex Surf Club at the Sunshine Coast’s Alexandra Heads on Tuesday 25 June, Dixon Park Beach in Newcastle on Thursday 27 June and is set to appear in Steampacket Gardens in Geelong on Tuesday 2 July. The phone boxes show visitors how to interact and shop with IKEA via their remote shopping channel, which is available by phone and internet.

When visitors step into the telephone box, a tablet mounted inside has a direct line to the IKEA customer centre. There, they can experience everything remote shopping at IKEA can offer, including ordering directly or booking a virtual face-to-face appointment to design a kitchen.

Remote shopping enables customers to easily make a purchase with the help of an IKEA specialist guiding them through the whole process over the phone, live chat or via Facebook Messenger. Customers can also book virtual planning appointments for 1-on-1 expert advice on designing their dream space and planning more complex home furnishing projects like kitchens, wardrobes, and living room storage.

“We know customers love the unique experience of coming to a physical IKEA store, but we also know that especially for our customers living in a regional city or town around Australia, it’s often not practical to visit us in person. By introducing remote shopping, we want to create the experience of having the home furnishing expertise IKEA is known and loved for on-hand for our customers regardless of where they are in Australia. Many of our customers are unaware of our remote shopping offer, so the phone booth is a great way to raise awareness of the many ways to shop with IKEA,” said Gary Cocks, selling manager for IKEA Australia Remote Customer Meeting Point.

“Remote shopping plays an important part in the future of shopping at IKEA and globally, we have a long-term ambition that 10% of all sales will come from remote shopping. It is a real game changer for IKEA Australia, making it easy and convenient for the many people to buy from IKEA, whenever, wherever and however they like. The Sunshine Coast, Newcastle and Geelong are all areas that are accessible for customers via remote shopping and are a great opportunity for growth”.

Together, IKEA stores, online channels and remote shopping options are helping to create one seamless omnichannel customer experience. Whether customers feel like strolling through an IKEA store, scrolling through the IKEA app, website or social media, or shopping over live chat, phone or virtual appointment– there is an option for everyone.

Customers ordering IKEA products via remote shopping have a range of different, affordable delivery options. Delivery to your door starts from $29, and delivery into the home starts from $49.