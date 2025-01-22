CampaignsNewsletter

Australian Mushrooms & Thinkerbell’s Latest Campaign Unveils The ‘Shaker Bag Mushrooms’ To Make You Go Mmmmm

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Australian Mushrooms (Hort Innovation) has launched a new brand platform via Thinkerbell.

The new campaign features a TVC and new ‘Shaker Bag Mushrooms’ available in supermarkets and fresh food retailers across Australia.

This product reimagines the brown mushroom paper bag by making it ‘shakeable’. By adding spices and seasonings into the shaker bag, the contents can be dipped straight into a pan to start cooking.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A S H P O L L A R D (@ashpollard__)

“The humble mushroom bag has been found in supermarkets for decades, helping to keep mushrooms fresher for longer. But now, we’re shaking things up. We’ve transformed them into the latest culinary trend, the Mushroom Shaker Bag – a deliciously simple way to season Australian Mushrooms this summer,” Victoria Zourkas, senior brand manager, Hort Innovation said.

“The tongue-in-cheek campaign playfully diminishes the role of meat to hero the depth of delicious flavour of Australian Mushrooms and their versatility in recipes,” Paul Swann, chief creative tinker, Thinkerbell added.

Credits:

Client: Australian Mushrooms (Hort Innovation)
Creative, Earned, Owned, Paid: Thinkerbell
Audio: Eardrum
Recipe creation: Sarah Allchurch
Shaker Bags Kit: Design Biaccident

Related posts:

  1. Uber & London Gatwick Unveil Campaign ‘You’re Almost There’ Via Mother Marking New Partnership
  2. OMO’s Latest Campaign ‘Comeback Again. And Again’ Via 303 MullenLowe Is An Ode To Sport & Dirt
  3. Journey Beyond Unveils The Ghan Railway Experience In Melbourne As Part Of Integrated Campaign Via Town Square
  4. StrangeLove Beverage Co. Launches Hilariously Honest Brand Campaign Via Today The Brave
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

Furbzilla
‘Furbzilla’ Terrifies Londoners In Bizarre Shoe Spot
SLATHER SPF Reminds Aussies ‘The Sun Is Not Your Friend’ In Slightly Terrifying Spot Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN & Haven’t You Done Well
Mark “MG” Geyer To Join 2GB & Nine Radio On Three-Year Deal
Commonwealth Bank is Australia's most valuable brand.
CommBank Overtakes Woolies As Australia’s Most Valuable Brand
Register Lost your password?