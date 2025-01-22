Australian Mushrooms & Thinkerbell’s Latest Campaign Unveils The ‘Shaker Bag Mushrooms’ To Make You Go Mmmmm

Australian Mushrooms (Hort Innovation) has launched a new brand platform via Thinkerbell.

The new campaign features a TVC and new ‘Shaker Bag Mushrooms’ available in supermarkets and fresh food retailers across Australia.

This product reimagines the brown mushroom paper bag by making it ‘shakeable’. By adding spices and seasonings into the shaker bag, the contents can be dipped straight into a pan to start cooking.

“The humble mushroom bag has been found in supermarkets for decades, helping to keep mushrooms fresher for longer. But now, we’re shaking things up. We’ve transformed them into the latest culinary trend, the Mushroom Shaker Bag – a deliciously simple way to season Australian Mushrooms this summer,” Victoria Zourkas, senior brand manager, Hort Innovation said.

“The tongue-in-cheek campaign playfully diminishes the role of meat to hero the depth of delicious flavour of Australian Mushrooms and their versatility in recipes,” Paul Swann, chief creative tinker, Thinkerbell added.

Credits:

Client: Australian Mushrooms (Hort Innovation)

Creative, Earned, Owned, Paid: Thinkerbell

Audio: Eardrum

Recipe creation: Sarah Allchurch

Shaker Bags Kit: Design Biaccident