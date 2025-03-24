CampaignsNewsletter

Australian Bananas Taps Thinkerbell For A Sporty Look In Latest Campaign

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
List of Images 1/4

Australian Bananas has unveiled its new work via Thinkerbell.

The campaign spans retail outdoor and online and social and reinforces the brand’s tagline, ‘Whatever your thing’ and ‘Make your body sing’.

The creative features a swimmer in the shape of a banana, a footy player and yogi.

“Australian Bananas are all about natural energy, making them the perfect fuel for any sport or active lifestyle. The refreshed brand platform brings that to life perfectly, with sports-focused visuals that are fun and energetic. The bold use of our iconic yellow ensures we’re front of mind and front of trolley for shoppers everywhere,” Belinda Van Shaik, head of marketing, Hort Innovation said.

“We can all agree that bananas are yellow, curved, and bursting with energy. Inspired by these qualities, we created work that embraces vibrant yellow, showcases people in dynamic, curved postures, and captures the spirit of energetic movement,” Paul Swann, chief creative tinker, Thinkerbell added.

Credits:

Client: Australian Bananas (Hort Innovation)

Creative, earned, owned, paid: Thinkerbell

Photographer: Mat Baker

Production house: Louis&Co

Related posts:

  1. Jetstar Encourages Aussies To ‘Takeoff More’ In Latest Work From Thinkerbell
  2. Bakers Delight Unveils Sushi, Mi Goreng & Baked Beans Fad Flavours In New Easter Campaign Via HERO
  3. Tourism New Zealand Launches Playable NZ Destination In Minecraft World Via Mana Whenua Groups, Warner Bros & Mojang Studios
  4. Heineken Embarks On Global Search To Find New Irish Pub Owner Via LePub & Publicis Dublin
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Tony Quarmby.
Tourism NT CMO Tony Quarmby Departs
Pureprofile Introduces Three AI Solutions To Help Brands Decode Online Discourse
S4 Capital Cuts Costs & Boosts Confidence With First Ever Dividend Despite Revenue Dip
Tourism New Zealand Launches Playable NZ Destination In Minecraft World Via Mana Whenua Groups, Warner Bros & Mojang Studios
Register Lost your password?