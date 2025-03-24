Australian Bananas Taps Thinkerbell For A Sporty Look In Latest Campaign

Australian Bananas has unveiled its new work via Thinkerbell.

The campaign spans retail outdoor and online and social and reinforces the brand’s tagline, ‘Whatever your thing’ and ‘Make your body sing’.

The creative features a swimmer in the shape of a banana, a footy player and yogi.

“Australian Bananas are all about natural energy, making them the perfect fuel for any sport or active lifestyle. The refreshed brand platform brings that to life perfectly, with sports-focused visuals that are fun and energetic. The bold use of our iconic yellow ensures we’re front of mind and front of trolley for shoppers everywhere,” Belinda Van Shaik, head of marketing, Hort Innovation said.

“We can all agree that bananas are yellow, curved, and bursting with energy. Inspired by these qualities, we created work that embraces vibrant yellow, showcases people in dynamic, curved postures, and captures the spirit of energetic movement,” Paul Swann, chief creative tinker, Thinkerbell added.

Credits:

Client: Australian Bananas (Hort Innovation)

Creative, earned, owned, paid: Thinkerbell

Photographer: Mat Baker

Production house: Louis&Co