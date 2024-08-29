MediaNewsletter

Australia Listens Up As Podcast Audiences Reach New Peaks

Podcast popularity continues to climb, with average monthly listeners up almost 9 per cent in the first half of 2024 compared to last year, as detailed in the first Australian Podcast Bi-Annual Report released by Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) and Triton Digital.

Once primarily used during commutes and downtime, podcasts are now becoming an integral part of daily routines. While Thursday has emerged as the peak day for listening, audience engagement remains high throughout the entire week.

This shift is driven by the seamless integration of podcasts with mobile devices, which have become the preferred platform for on-the-go listening, allowing content to accompany users effortlessly.

“For Australians navigating a fast-paced lifestyle podcasts deliver unparalleled convenience with on-demand, personalised content that’s ready anytime and anywhere,” said CRA chief executive officer Lizzie Young.

Beyond capturing the morning crowd, podcasts are also reshaping the broader entertainment landscape. Society and Culture, True crime, and News continue to lead in popularity, while health and fitness, education, and family-friendly content are rising, reflecting the medium’s expanding diversity.

The data, compiled using Triton Digital’s Demo+ Podcast Audience Profiles, showed when it comes to genre preference, men are more inclined to listen to Comedy and Sports while women gravitate towards True Crime, Society and Culture, Health and Fitness, Education and Kids/Family. Notably, new podcast listeners are more likely to be people aged 18-34.

Although younger audiences continue to be a driving force behind the podcast boom, there’s been an increase in listening among various age groups, particularly men aged 25-54. This demographic expansion highlights podcasts’ broadening appeal and potential to reach audiences that traditional media often overlooks.

