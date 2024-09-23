Australia Is Top Winter Holiday Destination For UK Travellers, Taboola Data Reveals

Taboola has revealed that Australia is set to be the go-to winter holiday destination for Brits this season.

Taboola analysed readership trends across its network of UK media publishers, exploring data from the past six weeks to identify which warm weather destinations were in British holidaymakers’ sights.

“Readership data provides a unique insight into Brits’ likely travel plans this winter and tells two very different tales,” said Dave Struzzi, communications lead, Taboola.

“On one hand, interest in warm weather destinations like Australia, The Caribbean and South Africa is spiking, highlighting strong demand for long haul trips this winter.

“Simultaneously, readership of articles around staycations, Christmas markets and traditional European winter destinations such as Germany are also on the rise, suggesting many Brits will stay closer to home”.

The data revealed Australia was the most-read-about winter holiday destination – almost twice as popular as South Africa, despite being double the distance from the UK.

Australia notched up a huge 3.9 million page views in the UK market over the past 45 days, while views of articles related to Sydney also increased, growing by 35 per cent.

Australia is not the only location on Brits’ itineraries; Taboola data showed Tokyo was also increasing in popularity as a must-do holiday destination, with views of Tokyo articles increasing by 127 per cent over the past six weeks.

According to Taboola’s readership data from the last 45 days, the top 10 warm-weather winter holiday destinations for Brits this year are Australia with 3.9m page views, The Caribbean with 2.4m page views, South Africa with 2.1m page views, Egypt with 1.8m page views, Mexico with 1.7m page views, Dubai with 1.2m page views, Thailand with 850k page views, Miami with 800k page views, Tenerife with 594k page views, and Morocco with 386k page views.

Like many Australians, a large portion of UK residents are keen to stay closer to home for the holidays, preferring staycations or short-haul winter breaks.

Taboola data showed views of articles related to UK tourism also increased in popularity in recent weeks, growing by a whopping 250 per cent.

The views are likely being driven by the global cost-of-living crisis affecting many households, with people tightening their holiday budgets and doubling down on local stays. According to Taboola insights, UK news articles around budgeting, money saving, and the cost-of-living crisis were viewed 9.3 million times in the past 45 days.