Advertising

Aussie Documentary SKATEGOAT Rides High With International Wins & Festival Selections

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
SKATEGOAT (1)

SKATEGOAT, the documentary by THIS.Film Studio (part of M&C Saatchi Group), continues its success story with international accolades and festival selections. Following its world premiere at the 2024 Sydney Film Festival, where it claimed the GIO Audience Award, the film has garnered global recognition.

Directed by graffiti artist and music video producer Van Alpert, SKATEGOAT chronicles the life of Leandre “Skategoat” Sanders. The story chronicles Sanders’ rise from the streets of Los Angeles and Venice Beach to becoming a global professional skateboarder, spanning seven years.

“Winning so many awards is a humbling moment for everyone involved. It’s been an incredible privilege to document Leandre’s story, a journey of love, ambition, and resilience that transcends all borders,” Michael Lawrence, founder of THIS.Film Studio said.

SKATEGOAT is the latest long-form documentary from THIS.Film Studio, the Australian production company behind Bra Boys and Fighting Fear.

International partners and platforms will be announced in 2025.

In Australia and New Zealand, the film is available to rent or buy on major platforms, including YouTube, Apple, Google Play, and Amazon.

In just the past few weeks, SKATEGOAT celebrated these achievements:

Winner: Best Documentary – Toronto Documentary Film Festival

Winner: Best Documentary – LA Documentary Film Festival

Official Selection & Competition: Edinburgh Film Festival

Official Selection: NYLIFF – New York Long Island Film Festival

Finalist: NYIFF – New York International Film Festival

Semi-finalist: International Indie Film & Screenplay Festival

Nominee: Australian Academy Cinema Television Acts 2024

Related posts:

  1. Vinnies NSW Unveils New Brand Identity Via Houston Group
  2. Carbon Creative Launches First Nations Campaign To Combat Online Disrespect
  3. Adobe Finds Retrofuturism Growing Consumer Trend Amid Desire For Escapism
  4. Little Moons’ Ice Cream Shop From Another World Lands In Melbourne Via History Will Be Kind
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

World Vision & EssenceMediacom Turn Delivery Boxes Into Playtime Adventures
Vivendi Shareholders Greenlight Havas Spin Off
Life’s A Pitch: Accounts Wins Yet To Be Decided (Or Remain Unannounced)
Goodman Fielder Bakes Up Deal With TBWA\Sydney Appointed As New Integrated Creative Agency Partner
Register Lost your password?