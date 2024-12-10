Aussie Documentary SKATEGOAT Rides High With International Wins & Festival Selections

SKATEGOAT, the documentary by THIS.Film Studio (part of M&C Saatchi Group), continues its success story with international accolades and festival selections. Following its world premiere at the 2024 Sydney Film Festival, where it claimed the GIO Audience Award, the film has garnered global recognition.

Directed by graffiti artist and music video producer Van Alpert, SKATEGOAT chronicles the life of Leandre “Skategoat” Sanders. The story chronicles Sanders’ rise from the streets of Los Angeles and Venice Beach to becoming a global professional skateboarder, spanning seven years.

“Winning so many awards is a humbling moment for everyone involved. It’s been an incredible privilege to document Leandre’s story, a journey of love, ambition, and resilience that transcends all borders,” Michael Lawrence, founder of THIS.Film Studio said.

SKATEGOAT is the latest long-form documentary from THIS.Film Studio, the Australian production company behind Bra Boys and Fighting Fear.

International partners and platforms will be announced in 2025.

In Australia and New Zealand, the film is available to rent or buy on major platforms, including YouTube, Apple, Google Play, and Amazon.

In just the past few weeks, SKATEGOAT celebrated these achievements:

Winner: Best Documentary – Toronto Documentary Film Festival

Winner: Best Documentary – LA Documentary Film Festival

Official Selection & Competition: Edinburgh Film Festival

Official Selection: NYLIFF – New York Long Island Film Festival

Finalist: NYIFF – New York International Film Festival

Semi-finalist: International Indie Film & Screenplay Festival

Nominee: Australian Academy Cinema Television Acts 2024