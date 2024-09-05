Aussie Brand Honoured At Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2024

EMU Australia has been nominated the Best Sustainable Footwear Brand in the Fashion Category as part of the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2024. This marks EMU Australia’s second win since 2022 and third nomination, having received a ‘highly commended’ mention during last year’s Marie Claire Sustainability Awards.

Hosted by a guest panel of over 50 of the most high-profile sustainability experts, company founders, thought leaders, consultants and activists in the sustainable and innovative industry, Marie Claire UK has partnered with Seismic to lead the shift in encouraging conscious consumption.

In crafting quality products through sourcing natural and premium materials and using recyclable and reusable fabrics, EMU Australia prioritises both people and the planet. The company uses only the finest natural materials, including the highest quality Merino wool, leather, and Australian sheepskin. These materials are world-renowned for their exceptional qualities, such as next-to-skin softness, comfort, strength, and innate versatility.

With sustainability at the core of EMU Australia’s values, quality and authenticity have been recognised and accredited by the Woolmark seal of approval for over a decade. “We invest a lot in innovation and sustainability to ensure our sheepskin products last but are also kind to the environment. By offering high-quality products that people can wear all year round, we want to offer our customers the choice to be more sustainable. Being awarded by Marie Claire UK is an incredible honour for EMU Australia and a great reinforcement of our sustainable practices,” said Rebecca Fett, global marketing manager.

Made in Australia: The Platinum collection

The company’s heritage comes from its handmade collection, designed and crafted in Geelong, Australia over the last 30 years. With styles made for men, women and kids, each pair passes through over 15 pairs of artisan’s hands to be cut, moulded, folded, stitched and trimmed. By using environmentally-friendly eco-tanning practices to minimise water consumption, selecting premium 100% Australian water-resistant sheepskin, and biodegradable materials, the Platinum styles also feature a removable and replaceable insole that extends the life of the boots.

The timeless styles and ongoing sustainable improvements prolong the life of each pair whilst being kind to the environment without compromising style.