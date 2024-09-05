Audible Presents ‘Intimacy, Served’ Dining Experience With Sex Therapist Chantelle Otten

Audible has announced two intimate dining events across Sydney and Melbourne, inspired by the release of season two of Audible Original series, Sex Therapy: Sessions with Chantelle Otten – Unlocking Intimacy.

Intimacy, Served presents an exclusive, immersive soirée hosted by one of Australia’s leading Sex Therapists, Chantelle Otten. Curious participants are invited to embark on a journey of self-discovery, where candid conversations about sex and intimacy are literally on the table.

In a comfortable, sophisticated setting, guests will be guided through thought-provoking discussions designed to unveil their deepest desires. An alluring series of dishes will feature a conversation starter that encourages deep yet playful conversation around intimacy, pleasure, and even kink.

Guests can expect to learn the art of unlocking intimacy and desire, and to develop the confidence to communicate their preferences effectively. Within the setting of these acclaimed establishments, guests will be empowered to forge deeper connections with their partners, enhancing relationships.

Tickets are limited and go on sale at 9.00am AEST on Friday 6 September for AUD $100 per person. Audible members can access discounted tickets for $80 per person, subject to availability and terms and conditions. Event details:

Wednesday 25 September at Chancery Lane in Melbourne, from 7pm to 10pm

Wednesday 2 October at The White Horse in Sydney, from 7pm to 10pm

Led by Chantelle, the experience is inspired by intimate episodes from the second season of popular Audible Original, Sex Therapy: Sessions with Chantelle Otten. The new series is an empowering and candid experience that takes listeners under the covers, and into the world of sex therapy.

“My therapy sessions are usually completely private, and audio is the perfect format for these stories. The absence of visual elements not only allows for patient vulnerability in a safe setting, but also lets listeners fill in the gaps, drawing from their own experiences and forming deeper connections with the stories they hear,” said Otten.

“I’m thrilled to be inviting guests to my Intimacy, Served dining series with Audible, to connect in real life and soak up an evening of thought-provoking conversations that will help guests discover the ingredients to unlocking intimacy for themselves, and with others”.

This new series, focused on unlocking intimacy, follows the success of season one of Sex Therapy: Sessions with Chantelle Otten, the #1 Australian podcast on Audible in 2023, and shortlisted for Best Sex & Relationships Podcast at the 2023 Australian Podcast Awards.

“Audible is deeply passionate about creating exceptional listening experiences that provoke, educate and entertain. We’re thrilled to work with Chantelle again to reveal real-life stories about sex, intimacy, vulnerability and connection, for a voracious and engaged global listening audience,” said head of regional content, APAC, Karen Appathurai Wiggins.