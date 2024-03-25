“Assume That I Can, So Maybe I Will”: World Down Syndrome Day Campaign Goes Viral

“Assume That I Can, So Maybe I Will”: World Down Syndrome Day Campaign Goes Viral
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Created in by the Italian Down Syndrome organisation CoorDown, in partnership with Down Syndrome Australia, the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in the U.S., and several other organisations worldwide, has taken the world by storm, reshaping perceptions of people living with a disability.

The campaign, created for World Down Syndrome Day (March 21st), stars Madison Tevlin and challenges the assumptions often made about people living with Down Syndrome.

The ad asks the question – what happens when you assume people living with a disability can’t do something? And challenges what could happen if we all started assuming anything was possible. The ad cuts to the heart of a chronically misunderstood condition, reminding us that how we treat people impacts what they are capable of.

“If all your assumptions become reality,” Tevlin says in the campaign. “Assume that I can learn Shakespeare, so – what fools these mortals be –  I learn fucking Shakespeare”.

Speaking to CNN, Tevlin said that she enjoys proving people wrong. “When I was born, the doctor told my mom and dad that life would be really hard for me, saying that I can’t talk, or walk, or dance, or model, or act — or drinking or getting married — any of this stuff that’s part of normal life,” she said.

“I always say that I have Down syndrome, and it’s the least interesting thing about me,” Tevlin said. “We should all celebrate our differences in our own special and unique ways”.

Kandi Pickard, president and CEO of the NDSS in the United States, told CBS News that the video is driving conversations around the true limitations—or lack thereof—of people living with Down Syndrome. “It is Bringing more awareness to Down syndrome, bringing more awareness of these preconceived notions and stereotypes.”

“We need to make sure as a society that we’re respecting that people with disabilities have a voice and that people with disabilities deserve to be heard and respected,” Pickard said.

The video has been shared far and wide, with the original campaign raking up over 170,000 views on YouTube. “This is the most powerful campaign and comms that I’ve seen. If you only have one minute spare, please spend it watching this,” Justin Farrance, senior manager and global ambassador for DE&I at Allen & Overy, said in a LinkedIn post.

“OK, but this needs an Oscar. BEST AD EVER,” said one commenter. “I want to drink margaritas with her. Brilliant campaign,” said another.

Down syndrome is a condition caused by an extra partial or full chromosome. The condition does result in slight cognitive delays, but the NDS said that these delays are usually “mild to moderate” and do not impact the ability to contribute to the community or make decisions about their own lives.

In Australia, it is estimated that one in every 1,158 babies born will have Down syndrome. The life expectancy of people with Down syndrome has dramatically increased over the past 50 years, with the average life expectancy of a person with Down syndrome in Australia sitting at 60 years of age, according to Down Syndrome Australia.

B&T contacted Down Syndrome Australia for comment on their involvement in the campaign but did not receive a response prior to publishing.




Please login with linkedin to comment

down syndrome Australia World Down Syndrome Day

Latest News

“Formula One Is More Popular Than Ever” – How Brands Won Big At The Grand Prix
  • Media

“Formula One Is More Popular Than Ever” – How Brands Won Big At The Grand Prix

Over 400 million people globally are estimated to have watched the Grand Prix this weekend. Thanks to the success of Netflix’s hit documentary Drive To Survive, the days when only serious motorheads were engaged in the sport are long gone. Paramount’s general manager of ad sales, Nick Bower said that, despite the global appeal, it […]

New Boomtown Campaign Reveals Five Reasons To Invest In Regional Advertising
  • Campaigns

New Boomtown Campaign Reveals Five Reasons To Invest In Regional Advertising

Boomtown has announced a new campaign, urging brands and agencies nationally to include regional Australia in their FY25 advertising schedules – for a good reason; in fact, five good reasons. The campaign, launching today, is designed to demonstrate why regional Australia is the place to be for brands this financial year. The campaign creative focuses […]

Vistar Media Announces State Of The Art DSP & Global Rebrand
  • Advertising

Vistar Media Announces State Of The Art DSP & Global Rebrand

Vistar Media has reimagined its demand-side platform (DSP) to provide a sophisticated planning experience for running OOH campaigns. Now, the DSP enables buyers to better understand the physical context of OOH and how their campaign will appear in the real world. This allows buyers to easily convey plan details to other stakeholders, representing Vistar’s commitment […]

Snapchat Launches Sponsored AR Filters
  • Advertising

Snapchat Launches Sponsored AR Filters

Snapchat has announced Sponsored AR Filters, a new augmented reality (AR) ad offering that expands brands’ reach beyond the pre-capture Lens Carousel. This ad placement occurs after Snapchatters capture their content with the Snapchat Camera, accessible by swiping to the post-capture Filter Carousel. With over 5 billion Snaps created every day, brands can now join […]

The Growth Distillery Reveals That 80% Of Home Retail Buyers Are Concerned With The Current Economic Climate
  • Marketing

The Growth Distillery Reveals That 80% Of Home Retail Buyers Are Concerned With The Current Economic Climate

The Growth Distillery has launched Moments That Matter: Home Retail, revealing economic and technology forces are redefining the home retail shopping dynamic, creating a unique challenge for brands. Lead image: The Growth Distillery research director, Ciel Graham This research offers marketers valuable insights into navigating changing customer behaviour as well as the knowledge to connect […]

JCDecaux Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Aspire Screen In Sydney
  • Advertising

JCDecaux Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Aspire Screen In Sydney

Leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux has launched the Aspire, a newly designed Digital Large Format portrait sign. The first site was unveiled in the busy inner-city suburb of Pyrmont in Sydney and is part of JCDecaux’s contract with Sydney Trains, the largest Out-of-Home contract in NSW. The stunning new format, designed by internationally renowned Australian […]

McDonald’s, Nature’s Own & Surf Among Top Brands Announced As Integrated Sponsors For I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
  • Marketing

McDonald’s, Nature’s Own & Surf Among Top Brands Announced As Integrated Sponsors For I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Last night’s launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! may have finally revealed the celebrities heading into camp, but it’s just the start of the top brands you’ll see in season 10 of this fun, family-friendly, heart-warming, hideous and hilarious show. Ever since the announcement that beloved wildlife warrior Robert Irwin would […]

Zitcha Enters South Africa With World’s One Of The World’s Largest DIY Chains, Leroy Merlin
  • Advertising

Zitcha Enters South Africa With World’s One Of The World’s Largest DIY Chains, Leroy Merlin

Retail media platform Zitcha is partnering with home improvement and gardening retailer, Leroy Merlin, to launch a full digital retail media network across South Africa. The move marks Zitcha’s entry into the emerging South African retail media market. Australian-founded Zitcha has been engaged by Leroy Merlin to manage its digital retail media ecosystem, including on-site, […]

Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering
  • Advertising

Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering

Media and marketing agency Murmur-Group has announced an exclusive partnership with global Marketing Mix Modelling solutions company Aryma Labs, signalling a new era of data-driven marketing solutions in the region. Lead image: Venkat Raman (L) Dave Levett (R) The strategic alliance names Murmur the sole channel partner for Aryma Labs in Australia, New Zealand, and […]