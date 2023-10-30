Assemble Agency & TAC Are “Ready” To Save Lives

TAC has launched new regional drink driving campaign ‘Ready’ in partnership with Country Racing Victoria via Assemble Agency.

In association with the regional independent agency, Assemble Agency, TAC has launched a new road safety campaign, ‘Ready’, as part of its long-standing partnership with Country Racing Victoria, aiming to highlight the risks associated with driving to and from races when alcohol is involved.

The campaign, created for social media with experiential extensions, is bright and colourful, introducing the unsung heroes of a race day — the groundskeeper, the ticket collector, the local food stands and the bartender in a fun, glorious way before taking a sombre turn mid-way to communicate how quickly a fun day out can lead to tragedy.

We then meet the biggest heroes, the first responders to a crash: Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria and SES — who are always ready on a race day, too.

With close to 1-in-5 drivers and riders killed on the state’s roads being over the legal limit, TAC CEO Tracey Slatter is urging racegoers to do their part in keeping the roads safe by separating drinking and driving altogether. “Country Cups are the social event of the year in many regional Victorian towns – by ensuring we’ve planned a safe way home at the end of the day, we can guarantee it’s a day to remember for all the right reasons”.

Alcohol affects everyone differently, so you can never be sure if you’re under, at, or over the limit. If you’re planning on drinking, don’t drive, and plan another way home.

To execute the campaign, Assemble Agency teamed with director Ben Jaensch, to produce a light-hearted 60 social video with cutdowns.

“Community spirit and connection is the driving force behind country racing. It’s really special the way the events bring a town together. We wanted to tap into this and celebrate the excitement leading up to a race day first, before delivering TAC’s important message: If we all get home safely, everyone wins,” said Sarah Munday, managing director, Assemble Agency.

“It was an absolute time bringing this script to life. We particularly enjoyed the challenge of capturing both the joy of Raceday AND the serious ramifications of drink driving within the same 60 seconds. We look forward to hearing of a safe and happy racing season,” said Ben Jaensch, executive producer and director, Beekeeper Films.