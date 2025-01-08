Ash Barty & Todd Woodbridge Launch Kia’s Sustainable VIK Fleet Handover For AO2025

As part of its major partnership with the Australian Open, Kia has handed over the keys to this year’s fleet of 130 official tournament vehicles, including its all-electric models EV5, EV6, and EV9, plus hybrid-electric examples of Carnival, Sorento, and its best-selling Sportage.

This is the first year that all AO tournament vehicles are electrified – either all-electric or hybrid-electric. The vehicles will provide players, match officials, and VIPs with safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly transport around Melbourne throughout the AO.

Kia held its annual VIK fleet handover ceremony on January 8 at Grand Slam Oval in Melbourne Park, where Australian sporting icon Ash Barty officially launched the fleet.

“Kia’s partnership with the Australian Open, now going on its 24th year, revolves around pushing boundaries and we’re signalling our intent this year with the very first fully electrified AO fleet,” said Kia Australia chief executive officer, Damien Meredith.

“2025 is an especially important year for the Kia brand, both locally and globally, as we look to scale up our ambitious journey as a sustainable mobility provider. Our ongoing commitment to sustainability is reflected in the selection of electrified vehicles that will power mobility in Melbourne throughout the tournament.”

Kia has detailed its roadmap towards being a sustainable mobility leader in 2030 in its Plan S strategy – 2025 marks a significant milestone in this plan as the brand looks to introduce a number of electric vehicles to its global model range.

“We are delighted to continue our close relationship with Kia, the Australian Open’s longest-serving partner and one of the most enduring sports sponsorships in Australia,” said Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley.

“The Australian Open and Kia are both committed to cultivating and celebrating the spirit of progress – making us ideal partners”.

“We are delighted to share that this year’s fleet of 130 Kia vehicles is made up entirely of award-winning all-electric and hybrid models, demonstrating both Kia and the AO’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. When Kia’s iconic AO cars start appearing on Melbourne’s streets, the city knows that the AO has arrived, creating an unbeatable atmosphere and buzz”.

AO25 will run for 15 days from January 12 to 26.