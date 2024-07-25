Asahi Super Dry Launches Interactive “Skill” Tester Via The Monkeys & Nakatomi

Skill tester machines are a favourite Japanese pastime and a regular ritual for millions of professionals, retirees, gamers and university students. And now, Australian Asahi Super Dry drinkers. To bring beer lovers even closer to modern Japan, Asahi Super Dry has built a real-life Japanese-style claw machine that can be controlled remotely via a smartphone, anywhere in Australia.
Created by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, and interactive technology company Nakatomi, the machine uses an array of sensors and back-end technology to translate smartphone inputs into claw movements, detect prizes and notify fulfilment networks for prize dispatch.
“Occasionally we get the opportunity to bring to life an idea that’s beautifully simple, remarkably complex and heaps of fun. The Asahi “Skill” Tester is a testament to what’s possible when client, agency, and supplier pull together to realise their initial vision without compromise. The result — an incredibly delightful experience,” said
Nakatomi managing partner Benjamin Bray.
For a limited time, adults who purchase a specially marked case of Asahi or two 400ml glasses at participating venues will receive a unique code, giving them access to the machine to play for a chance to win. Using live streamed video and a combination of skill and chance, they can manoeuvre the claw into position to try and claim a prize. Each unique code entry also provides an entry into the grand prize draw for a Sony Bravis 50” LED 4K TV valued at $995. Access to the Asahi “Skill” tester will be available to adults only.
A Twitch stream of the mysterious machine will also operate 24 hours a day.
“The Asahi Super Dry brand is built on the thrill of unexpected experiences. And what could be more thrilling than playing a live ‘skill’ tester while other Asahi Super Dry drinkers watch on?” said Asahi Super Dry marketing manager Marc Slater.
“I’ve never had the requisite hand/eye coordination to operate a skill tester and win a prize. But I do enjoy an Asahi Super Dry. So I’m looking forward to cracking one open and watching people from all over Australia have a crack at winning a prize,” said The Monkeys creative director Adam Slater.
The campaign is live now across various channels such as OOH, on premise and social. To play, buy a specially marked case of Asahi Super Dry and visit asahiskilltester.com.au using a smartphone.
