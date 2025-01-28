CampaignsNewsletter

Artline Launches ‘Up For The Challenge’ Campaign Via REBORN

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Artline, part of ACCO Brands Australia, has launched its latest campaign, Up For The Challenge, reinforcing its reputation for crafting tools that deliver resilience, precision, and reliability.

Created by independent creative and media agency REBORN, the campaign demonstrates how Artline Pens and Markers meet the diverse needs of professionals, educators, and creators with ease and versatility.

The campaign brings Artline’s trusted products into focus, from the fine precision of pens for creative projects to the durability of permanent markers on worksites and the vibrant colours of whiteboard markers energising classrooms. Whatever the task, Artline delivers.

REBORN collaborated with production partner Humble and director Jordan Watton to bring the campaign to life by showing real-world applications of Artline products. Whether bold strokes on construction plans, creative sketches, or whiteboard ideas in the classroom, Up For The Challenge captures the role of Artline tools where they’re needed most.

“This campaign is about celebrating the versatility and dependability of Artline’s products in the hands of those who rely on them,” said David Easton, founder of REBORN. “We wanted to create something that was fun to watch and connect with the people using these tools every day.”

“Up For The Challenge reflects the core of Artline’s purpose: tools designed to inspire and enable our customers to create, build, and inspire every day,” said Lisa Baker, brand manager for Artline.

The integrated campaign, planned and executed by REBORN, is rolling out nationally across digital, broadcast, and social media.

Credits

ACCO BRANDS:
Brand Manager: Lisa Baker
Senior Brand Manager: Mandy Jager

REBORN:
Founder: David Easton
Strategy Director: Gual Barwell
Group Account Director: Shailei Forrester
Senior Copywriter: Eric Franken
Motion Designer: Joseph Hoh

HUMBLE:
Creative Director – Duncan Shields
Executive Producer – Brynn Fulcher
Director – Jordan Watton
Artist – Sindy Sinn
Production Manager – Yavana Castillo
DOP – Don Buppapirak ACS
Photographer – James Horan
Motion Control – D2 motion / Dan Miller
Art Stylist – Fran Middleton
Music composition – Daniel Cartisano
Sound Design / Mix – 20below Steve Hessel
Colourist – Matt Fezz

