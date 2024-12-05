Arthur Sadoun Hires Snoop Dogg For His ‘Thug Thizzle’ To Star In Hillarious Publicis Wishes Video

Now that Publicis Groupe is top dog, they are recruiting Snoop Dogg in their annual light-hearted video to wish staff, clients and the industry well.

One of adland’s fun traditions is Publicis boss Arthur Sadoun’s annual video at the end of the year wishing his team all of the best.

Always filmed in jest, this year Publicis Groupe has stepped it up a notch by recruiting rap legend Snoop Dogg to take part.

It’s the first year that Publicis Groupe has ended up being the largest advertising holdining company in the world, and the group is not shy about celebrating that milestone with some bling.

Snoop Dogg was one of the stars at the Paris Olympic Games after being recruited by NBC to throw some D.O.Double.G into their coverage, which included a leg of the Olympic Torch relay among esteemed company like Halle Berry, Arsene Wenger, Charles Leclerc and Mike Sneesby.

In the video (see above), Frenchman Sadoun first caught the attention of Snoop at his Olympics extravaganza and had to recruit him.

“What’s Publicis holding,” Snoop quips? He doesn’t know, but has been informed that this year Publicis is “Le number f*cken one”.

“France is gonna win gold in more than swimming, fencing and canoeing,” Snoop adds.

France’s success inspired the West Coast rapper to change his name to ‘Le Snoop’, recreate the Publicis lion logo to a ‘dogg’, and rap with Sadoun, who moves his legs much better than you might expect from corporate big wigs.

It’s impressive stuff, but on the “Le Snoop” thing, we have been here before. Snoop once proclaimed that when he gave up the rap game he would open up an ice cream shop and call it ‘Scoop Dogg’ – which has not quite materialised, although there is a New Zealand frozen treat shack called Scoop Dog.

Either way, it’s one of the best Publicis Wishes videos B&T has seen over the years. Hats off to Arthur, Snoop and the team. Watch the video for the dance moves at the very least.