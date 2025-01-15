ARN’s iHeart Kicks Off 2025 As Australia’s #1 Podcast Network

ARN’s iHeart has started 2025 with a bang, securing its place as Australia’s outright #1 Podcast Network. According to the December Podcast Ranker results released today, iHeart has been crowned both the #1 Podcast Publisher and #1 Sales Representation Podcast Network.

This achievement marks iHeart’s 56th consecutive ranker as Australia’s leading Podcast Publisher. Adding to its success, iHeart also leads as the #1 Sales Representation Podcast Network with 6.4 million monthly listeners and 21.7 million downloads.

iHeart’s success has been bolstered by the network’s recent partnership with BBC Studios, one of the world’s largest audio producers. The collaboration has further enhanced iHeart’s offering, providing advertisers access to 900,000 Australians who engage with BBC’s premium podcast lineup.

Appearing in the Podcast Ranker for the first time in December are BBC’s renowned titles with seven podcasts in the Top 200 showcasing the breadth of the BBC offering across news, knowledge, comedy, sport and investigative titles. They are led by BBC Global News Podcast at #33 with 170,686 listeners. Other standout shows debuting in the top 200 include The Infinite Monkey Cage at #86, You’re Dead to Me at #131, World of Secrets at #136, Football Daily at #143, The Documentary Podcast at #169 and Desert Island Discs at #196.

“I’m delighted to see a range of BBC podcasts debut on Triton’s podcast ranker, demonstrating that Australian audiences are embracing our rich mix of audio offerings and incorporating them into their regular listening habits, from the informative BBC Global News Podcast to fascinating and insightful titles like The Infinite Monkey Cage and World of Secrets,” said Louise la Grange, SVP, BBC audio, digital news and streaming BBC Studios.

Overall, iHeart recorded 45 titles in the Top 200, with highlights including Casefile True Crime at #2 (#1 True Crime Podcast), Life Uncut at #9 (#1 Relationship Podcast), Stuff You Should Know at #22 (#1 Knowledge) and The Kyle & Jackie O Show at #39 overall during their show break (#1 radio show).

“Kicking off 2025 as Australia’s #1 Podcast Network reflects the strength of iHeart’s offering and the trust listeners and advertisers place in us. Our partnership with BBC Studios, combined with our diverse podcast slate and innovative approach, ensures we remain the go-to destination for premium audio content. With BBC podcasts now included in the Podcast Ranker, it’s fantastic to see their world-class titles formally recognised for their strong connection with Australian audiences. We’re thrilled to continue delivering exceptional results and connecting audiences and advertisers with the podcasts they love,” said Corey Layton, ARN’s head of digital audio.