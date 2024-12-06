ARN Expands iHeartCountry Australia To Create Country Music Network

ARN has announced the relaunch of iHeartCountry Australia as a National DAB+ Network, bringing contemporary country music to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, while expanding into key markets including Hobart, Canberra, Darwin and the Gold Coast.

Joining ARN’s portfolio of superbrands, including KIIS, GOLD, and CADA, iHeartCountry strengthens ARN’s leadership in delivering premium country music content. Together with KIX Country, ARN now provides unparalleled access to both metro and regional audiences, making it the ultimate destination for country music fans across Australia.

Today marks the official launch of iHeartCountry, featuring an exciting lineup of hosts and shows. Steve Fitton kicks off the day with Breakfast, followed by Justin Thomson in the Afternoons and Kristof (Chris Sandilands) on Drive, joined by special guest appearances from celebrity artists. Listeners can also enjoy an impressive playlist of globally acclaimed country music, including hits from Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, and rising Australian star James Johnston.

iHeartCountry delivers more than just music, it’s a complete destination for country music fans – from national news and the latest country music updates to exclusive artist interviews and a weekly countdown of top tracks. Highlights include the iHeartCountry Artist of the Week taking over the station from 3.00pm daily and a ‘Countrified’ segment, where artists transform popular hits into country-style renditions.

“Country music is booming globally, and Australia, as the world’s third-largest market for the genre, plays a pivotal role in its growth,” said Brett “Nozz” Nossiter, ARN’s head of content – digital radio.

“With the new iHeartCountry network, ARN is leading the charge by offering a platform that celebrates the diversity and passion of country music fans while championing international superstars, rising local talent, and the broader Australian music industry. This is a game-changer for country music in Australia.”

While iHeartCountry expands ARN’s reach in metro markets, KIX Country will continue to complement this offering with its dedicated regional programming, ensuring ARN delivers tailored country music experiences for both metro and regional audiences. This dual approach provides advertisers with separate, targeted opportunities for both markets.

Key Programming Highlights for iHeartCountry:

Artist of the Week (3PM daily):

Tanner Adell (from today, December 6)

Kip Moore (week commencing December 16)

Kaylee Bell (week commencing December 23)

Jess Moskaluke (week commencing December 30)

Max Jackson (week commencing January 6)

James Johnston iHeartCountry Takeover:

Premieres Friday 6 Dec 6.00pm AEDT this evening, with encore broadcasts at 10.00am tomorrow and 12 noon Sunday.

Tune into iHeartCountry Australia via DAB+ or the free iHeartRadio app, and experience the best of country music in Australia.