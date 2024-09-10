ARIA Awards Entries Open For The Best Of Aussie Music

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) is gearing up for its 38th installment of ARIA Awards this November, which celebrates the very best of Australian music over the past year, premiering live on Stan. The Awards will be held at the Hodern Pavillion.

In 2024 there are 30 categories in the ARIA Awards, with award recipients determined by either the ARIA Voting Academy made up of music professionals, genre expert category panels, public voting, and the ARIA board for special categories.

The Awards last year saw a star-studded cast take to its stage, including Troye Sivan, who scooped up four statues, Genesis Owusu winning album of the year, G Flip and Forest Claudette both claiming two wins, Kylie Minogue winning Best Pop Release and Jet entering the ARIA Hall of Fame.

For the second year, ARIA Awards for Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement will be handed out for two categories: up to and over two minutes in duration. This year, the winners will be determined by an expanded judging academy, which will function similarly to those that select other ARIA Awards.

Experience Advocacy Taskforce founder and B&T’s very own Greg Sparrow will be judging the Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement, alongside other industry experts.

Last year’s winners were Innocean Australia and Australian Marine Conservation Society, for their Voice of the Sea campaign featuring music by John Williamson in the over two minute category; while 72andSunny with Campfire X took under two minutes, for Google Helping You Help Others with music from Baker Boy.

“It really helps me teach the artist that they can operate as a business, with multiple revenue streams and ways of making music. It’s a way to say to them here’s a way to think of how you can work with brands via a syncing agency and develop new ways to fund the project,” said brand strategist at Plate it Forward, Ricky Simandjuntak.

“But looking back, using Australian music isn’t just about using the artist, there’s a whole ecosystem around the artist and it has a knock-on effect for all sorts of jobs like art directors, creative directors, designers and videographers as well, it opens all these opportunities that may otherwise not happen”.

“Advertising forms a critical part of Australian culture that is too often overlooked when we consider who is telling our nation’s stories, we are proud to continue celebrating the relationship between musicians and advertisers, as well as the significant opportunity to continue soundtracking Australian stories with Australian music,” said ARIA CEO, Annabelle Herd.

The new ARIA Awards for Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement were launched in 2022, as part of Our Soundtrack Our Ads: a joint initiative between Our Soundtrack Our Stories and M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment. It is an extension of the existing Our Soundtrack Our Stories, launched in 2021 to promote the use of Australian music across the local business and media landscape.

Entries opened on 27 July.