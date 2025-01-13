Are You Still ‘Too Much’? Future Women’s Podcast Returns For Second Season

Future Women’s (FW) latest podcast, Too Much, returns for a second season where high-achieving women share how they defied the suffocating stereotypes they faced throughout their careers. Whether they were labelled “too humble”, “too combative” or “too inexperienced”, these women share how they defied the critics and succeeded with authenticity.

“During our first season FW was inundated by feedback from women at every stage of their career who related to the pressure to conform to expectations that just didn’t work for them,” said Too Much host and FW founder Helen McCabe.

“In our second season, we continue to challenge these in a positive, practical way to show listeners how to overcome these stereotypes and embrace what makes them unique.”

Season two begins with recently retired Matildas star Lydia Williams. She reflects on the pressure she felt to be a David Beckham-style personality and the times she was told she was “too humble”. “There’s been times where [I’ve been told], ‘You need to be more arrogant, assert yourself more […] but that’s felt so foreign to me. [It] took away everything that I loved about playing and being in a team.”

Other upcoming guests include University of Technology Sydney (UTS) Chancellor Catherine Livingstone, co-Australian of the Year Professor Georgina Long, media personality Brooke Blurton and advocate and businesswoman Turia Pitt.

Too Much is FW’s 12th podcast for women. Other successful releases include the award-winning podcast There’s No Place Like Home, Mindset, Shortlisted, FW Leadership Series, Future Women with Jamila Rizvi, Next Generation Innovators, whose third season was hosted by Nine’s Brooke Boney, and Drive, which was hosted by Nine’s Georgie Gardner and Leila McKinnon during its first two seasons.