Are Media Releases Bumper Second Edition Of ELLE, Anya Taylor-Joy Features As Cover Star

Are Media, Australia’s leading omnichannel content company for women, has released the second issue of the new ELLE Australia magazine, out today.

The stunning spring/summer bumper issue follows the return of ELLE Australia in March this year, which saw its autumn/winter edition smash its advertising budgets.

The latest edition, featuring cover star Anya Taylor-Joy (shot in LA by the ELLE Australia team), boasts 248 pages of fashion, beauty and features curated specially for the Gen Z and millennial woman obsessed with the new, now and next.

The return of ELLE Australia has brought with it an impressive portfolio of new digital omnichannel offerings, including exclusive video and bridal content and a popular new weekly podcast, What The ELLE?. Hosted by ELLE Australia Editor Grace O’Neill, What The ELLE? (in partnership with Kerastase) peaked at no. 1 on Spotify’s Fashion & Beauty podcast charts in Australia and New Zealand, and no. 5 in the UK.

The second issue has already attracted an increased roster of advertisers, including prestigious brands such as Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Celine, Tiffany, and MG Motors, to name just a few.

ELLE Australia editor, Grace O’Neill, said: “We had an incredible response to the relaunch of ELLE in March, and I’m so excited to continue to expand our omnichannel offering next year. In 2025, we will be focusing on content commerce, ramping up our original video content series, expanding our stable of podcasts – including more seasons of What the ELLE? – and hosting some incredible live events. Plus, to coincide with the release of the September issue starring the magnificent Anya Taylor-Joy, we’ll be officially launching our ELLE Bride vertical in print and online.”

Are Media general manager of fashion and beauty, Nicky Briger, said: “We’re thrilled to say that ELLE has over-delivered on every metric this year, which is no easy feat in a tough market.

“Following ELLE’s hugely successful relaunch in March, we’ve continued to receive strong support from key clients for the spring/summer edition. The return of ELLE in print has also driven significant increases in social engagement and digital performance, with notable spikes in online traffic aligning with each new print issue. This demonstrates ELLE’s strength as a truly omnichannel brand, with print, digital, and social platforms working seamlessly together.

“The Gen Z audience is highly desirable, and ELLE’s unique ability to engage with fashion-forward, zeitgeist content is unparalleled. 2025 will definitely be the year of ELLE!,” she said.

