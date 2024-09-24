Are Media Partners With Ariarna Bartulovic For WA Representative

Are Media will partner with Ariarna Bartulovic, founder and director of Media by Ariarna, as its representative for the Western Australia market, effective 7 October.

Reporting to Will Jamison, Are Media’s head of direct sales for Victoria, South Australia, and Western Australia, Bartulovic will be responsible for building Are Media’s presence and amplifying the company’s omnichannel content commerce opportunities to advertisers in Western Australia.

Ariarna brings over 15 years of experience across Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney. Her career began at ACP Magazines as Victorian Account Manager for Good Health, following by a digital media role at News Corporation in Sydney. After returning to Perth, she focused on direct sales at Southern Cross Austereo and later took on a leadership role as Marketing Manager for a B2B technology company. Most recently, Ariarna was National Advertising Sales Manager for rent.com.au, a leading property tech platform. She was also recognised for her excellence in the 2023 B&T Women in Media Awards as a Finalist in the Media Sales category.

Bartulovic’s deep industry knowledge and her passion for connecting clients with tailored, results-driven solutions were evident in her launch this year of Media by Ariarna, a media representation business dedicated to impactful client relationships.

Jamison said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ariarna to the Are Media team. Her exceptional background and industry insights will be invaluable as she builds new relationships and drives opportunities for Western Australian advertisers.

“As we continue to enhance our content commerce capabilities and future-proof our omnichannel brands, Ariarna’s customer-centric approach and proven skills in advertising make her an ideal addition to our team.”

Bartulovic said: “Returning to represent some of the most iconic media brands in my home market of Western Australia feels like coming full circle. Are Media’s remarkable content and strong connection with Australian women make this an exciting opportunity. I’m eager to amplify our brands in WA and contribute to our continued success.”