Are Media Nabs Sammy Preston From Urban List

Are Media, Australia’s leading omnichannel content company for women, has announced the appointment of Sammy Preston to the new role of head of shopping, effective 2 September.

Reporting to Are Media director of content Sally Eagle, Sammy will spearhead the development and execution of a data-driven shopping content strategy designed to achieve Are Media’s content commerce goals. Leading the Shopping Team and working alongside the vertical content teams, Sammy will focus on creating and amplifying content across Are Media’s digital platforms, including websites, social media, and email channels.

Sammy joins Are Media from Urban List, where she was sydney editor and head of affiliate. Before Urban List, she was editor at Foxtel’s Lifestyle.com.au, senior writer at Broadsheet Media, and deputy and design editor at Indesign Media Asia Pacific

“Sammy brings a wealth of experience as a writer, digital editor, and content specialist. Her impressive track record at Urban List, where she led content across Sydney and NSW, and managed its burgeoning affiliate content strategy, makes her the perfect fit for this exciting new role at Are Media,” said Sally Eagle.

“Over the past three years, we have been transforming Are Media from a print company to an omnichannel media powerhouse with strong content commerce capability. Sammy’s expertise overlayed with our existing Shopping team will supercharge our transformation into content commerce”.

“Our business models are evolving aggressively to align more closely with our audience’s intentions. We have a proven ability to deliver strong results at the top to middle end of the funnel – driving active awareness, deep consideration, intent, and evaluation – using our trusted brand voice and our powerful connection with our audiences. Significant effort has gone into strengthening our capabilities at the bottom end of the funnel,” she said.

“I’m so thrilled to be joining Are Media as Head of Shopping. Being fully immersed in the arena of content commerce, I recognise the immense potential within this dynamic field. Coupled with Are Media’s portfolio of influential and distinguished brands, I am eager to lead this team and drive our vision forward into the future,” said Sammy.