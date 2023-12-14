Arcare Aged Care Takes To The Streets With Media Republic

Arcare Aged Care Takes To The Streets With Media Republic
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



It’s the bane of brands and media buyers around the world over. Getting eyes on traditional forms of advertising in communities that are hard to reach. It was a dilemma aged-care provider Arcare needed to overcome.

In a ground-breaking move to connect with communities in the Sunshine Coast, Balnarring and Point Lonsdale, areas traditionally difficult to access through outdoor advertising, Arcare and its media agency Media Republic launched an innovative campaign utilising the Wrappr advertising platform. This marks a significant shift in the residential aged-care sector, as Arcare becomes the first in its category to leverage the Wrappr platform for community engagement.  It wasn’t an idea the company had considered before, said Katrina Rigby, head of marketing for Arcare. “When we received this innovative recommendation from Media Republic, we immediately knew it reflected our commitment to reaching communities where other media channels are limited, keeping Arcare top of mind for our potential residents, their families and new team members,” Katrina said. Media Republic had worked with Arcare for many years, and CEO Steve Fagan was excited to introduce the aged-care provider to Wrappr. “We have a deep understanding of Arcare and knew this would be a channel to further extend our audience reach no matter where the location,” Steve said. “Wrappr allows us to take Arcare to the areas where we want to foster community relationships and share our messaging to local residents. We are thrilled with the outcome”. Wrappr finds the perfect people to promote a brand or product in their local area then ‘wraps’ their vehicle in advertising material. Local drivers earn money each month as they promote brands they like while they’re out driving as normal. Liam Shaw, co-CEO at Wrappr, was delighted to receive the brief from Media Republic. “Having a brand like Arcare is a first in the category,” he said. “What’s exciting about it is that everyday Australians are out there supporting and promoting a brand from their local community. This means that not only is Arcare accessing a hard-to-reach audience efficiently, but they are also creating a deeper brand connection”. Local residents can anticipate encountering Arcare’s visually compelling and engaging vehicles in unexpected locations, enhancing the overall awareness of the brand. This strategic approach aligns with Arcare’s commitment to accessibility and ensures we are part of the fabric of the community.




media republic

