Apple Channels Hitchcock In New Privacy-Focused Ad

Apple has released a new “Privacy on iPhone” designed to show phone users what’s really happening when they browse the web on browsers that aren’t Safari — we’ll let you work out which one the iPhone manufacturer is talking about.

Featuring bewinged security cameras swooping and attacking phone users, the ad might call to mind Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 film The Birds. Or are we just showing our age?

The iPhone manufacturer said that it wanted to make people aware of what’s really happening when they browse the web and that other browsers let data companies can track you across multiple websites, collect your location data without your permission and let web extensions violate your privacy.

The digital version of the ad, presented in a vertical format, takes quite a different approach, however. See below.

Safair, by contrast, prevents cross-site tracking; helps protect your location data, has privacy-preserving web extensions and a state-of-the-art Private Browsing mode, with real protections.

The ad’s launch coincides with Apple releasing a host of new features designed to protect users’ private data. In its new Private Browsing mode on Safari, it has introduced link tracking protection, advanced fingerprinting protection, turned off extensions with website or history access by default and has started blocking network loads of known trackers.

It has also capped the lifetime of cookies set in responses from cloaked third-party IP addresses. The company has also expanded its Web AdAttributionKit (formerly Private Click Measurement) as a replacement for tracking parameters in URL to help developers understand the performance of their marketing campaigns even under Private Browsing.

Apple has made the privacy and security offered by its iPhones one of the products’ major selling points in recent years, regularly releasing new spots and creative designed to convinced buyers that it takes the issue it more seriously than Google.

Credits:

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Production Company: Smuggler

Director: Ivan Zacharias

Bird design: Legacy FX

Editorial: Rock Paper Scissors Editorial

VFX: House of Parliament

Color: TRAFIK

Sound Design / Mix: Barking Owl

Music Editorial: Model Citizen