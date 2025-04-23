Aperol Parent Company Campari Group Shakes Things Up, Launching Global Media Review

Campari Group has initiated a global media review in a move that aims to enhance media efficiency and effectiveness across all markets. The review includes media planning and buying services worldwide, aiming to consolidate media activities for streamlined operations and improved performance.

WPP’s Group M is the incumbent agency, having been appointed in 2017 to handle Campari’s advertising work, which led to the creation of a dedicated unit, Team Campari, in Milan.

B&T understands that Group M will re-pitch for the account.

Campari Group boasts a broad and varied portfolio of over 50 brands, spanning globally recognised names and a mix of spirits, wines, and non-alcoholic aperitifs. Leading the lineup are internationally acclaimed brands such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY Vodka, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and Espolón. The collection also features well-known labels like Cinzano, Forty Creek whisky, and many additional offerings across categories.

While not as significant as other markets, Australia holds a notable position in Campari’s global operations, accounting for approximately 3.8 per cent of the company’s total sales. Despite a 5.5 per cent decline in Australian sales in 2024—attributed to challenges in the Wild Turkey portfolio and reduced co-packing activities—the market remains vital. Excluding co-packing, the performance was flat, indicating stability in core brand sales.

Under the leadership of CEO Simon Hunt, appointed in January 2025, Campari is undergoing significant organisational restructuring. The company plans to reduce its workforce by around 10 per cent and has paused mergers and acquisitions to focus on optimising its existing brand portfolio.

“We are gradually implementing a comprehensive set of company initiatives to accelerate growth and profitability via focus, simplification and cost containment,” a spokesperson for Campari said earlier this year. “This includes some tough decisions, such as organisational restructuring. These measures, although difficult, aim to ensure a return to the overall medium and long-term financial health and sustainability of the Campari Group”.

B&T contacted the Campari Group but did not receive a response prior to publication.