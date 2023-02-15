Anzu & Livewire Extend In-Game Advertising Partnership

In-game advertising company Anzu and gametech and gaming marketing business Livewire have extended their exclusive partnership across APAC.

The partnership will also see the companies expand into Germany and France to connect gamers with in-game advertising across mobile, PC, and console. The companies first partnered in January last year.

The extended partnership will let more brands to reach the gamers via “non-intrusive” in-game ad placements that are designed to enhance gameplay and bring a sense of realism to titles.

The ads appear in locations where one would expect to find ads in real life, such as billboards in open world games and advertising hoardings in acting as a targetable and digital form of traditional out-of-home advertising.

Anzu’s co-founder and CEO, Itamar Benedy said, “In-game is a powerful tool for advertisers, presenting them with a non-intrusive, brand-safe way of connecting with a diverse and hugely engaged audience. As gamers themselves, Livewire’s co-founders are perfectly positioned to lead the team in helping advertisers everywhere to tap into gaming by unlocking this medium and taking advantage of the enormous opportunities it presents.”

Livewire’s co-founders and co-CEOs, Brad Manuel and Indy Khabra, added, “Together with Anzu, we offer unrivalled opportunities for brands to engage the gaming audience, providing the biggest inventory of in-game advertising opportunities with the potential to reach billions of gamers worldwide. Our partnership drives a new age of brand engagement, with gaming fast becoming an essential and enduring part of the marketing mix.”

APAC is the largest gaming market on the planet, accounting for 55 per cent of global players and 49 per cent of global spending on games, offering a potentially lucrative market for advertisers.