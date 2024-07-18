Anna Magliano & Conor Riordan Promoted At Kaimera

Effective immediately, independent media agency Kaimera has announced senior promotions of long-serving Kaimerians to newly created roles of general manager and chief client officer. These key promotions underscore Kaimera’s commitment to growth while providing its clients with the right structure to future-proof their needs.

Conor Riordan has been promoted to general manager of Kaimera Sydney and New Zealand. Conor was Kaimera’s first hire and, for over seven years, has managed some of Kaimera’s longest client relationships, driving success with his tenacity and leadership. His experience and proven track record in growing the Kaimera team make him the ideal leader to steer Kaimera Sydney and New Zealand operations into the future.

Anna Magliano, with over 20 years of industry experience and more than 5 years dedicated to Kaimera, steps into the newly created role of chief client officer. Anna’s profound understanding of client needs and her commitment to service excellence have made her an essential part of the Kaimera team. In her new role, she will continue to enhance their client relations, ensuring they consistently exceed expectations.

“Anna and Conor’s promotions are not just about recognising their contributions to Kaimera but also about our future. Their leadership will be crucial as we navigate the evolving industry landscape and continue to stay ahead of the curve. In addition to these promotions, over the past 12 months we have hired Brett Camillieri as Chief Data Officer and Nic Vargas as Head of Digital, to bolster our internal capabilities, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of innovation. Our recent client wins and industry advancements underscore our commitment to being a leader in the market. With nearly 50 people and further hires planned for 2024, we are dedicated to making media simple and effective for our clients, which include MLC, CMC Markets, AfterPay, REA and Yalumba,” said Kaimera’s CEO, Nick Behr.

“These promotions and new hires reflect our growth trajectory and our dedication to nurturing talent from within. At Kaimera, we are not just building a succession plan; we are planning for a future to keep our clients ahead of their competition”.

These developments highlight Kaimera’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction as they continue to expand and evolve.