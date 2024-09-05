Andy Lee’s Latest Stinky Interactive Audio Book In The ‘Do Not Open This Book’ Series

The tenth time’s a charm for Andy Lee and his Do Not Open This Book series, with the latest edition, Do Not Open This Book It Stinks, now in stores, together with the read-along interactive audio version available free on LiSTNR.

The new story takes readers on a journey of stinky smells, fascinating science facts, and an unexpected encounter with a leprechaun. Voiced by Lee, the audio version features an engaging soundscape to bring the book to life and give parents and children an immersive read-along experience. Whilst the main character Wizz begins the story quite relaxed, it’s not long before he is bowled over by smelly footy boots, rotting fish, and a skunk. As a touching tribute, Lee has dedicated this edition to his fiancée Rebecca Harding who, in a funny twist, inspired the stinky theme!

“I sincerely hope no one listens to this for the sake of a blue monster called Wizz. He doesn’t want anyone reading the book or reading along with the book. So DO NOT listen to this audiobook under any circumstance,” said Andy Lee.

“We’re thrilled that Andy continues to share the humour and creativity his audience knows and loves from Hamish & Andy, with younger audiences. Like everything Andy does, this interactive audio version of his new book is hilarious and will be enjoyed by parents and kids alike. All ten stories from the Do Not Open This Book series have been transformed into read-along immersive audio experiences and can be found on LiSTNR,” said LiSTNR Original Podcasts head of entertainment and culture, Sam Cavanagh.

Andy Lee is a podcaster, musician, TV presenter, and comedian and is best known as one-half of Hamish & Andy, Australia’s most popular podcast. Lee became an award-winning children’s author by accident. The first book in the series, which he wrote as a surprise for his nephew George, was only ever meant to be printed once. However, since hitting bookshelves the series has gone on to be an international sensation and is sold across the globe.