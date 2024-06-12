Advertising

Andrew Peller Appoints Molasses For Rewild Canada Launch

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
3 Min Read

FMCG brand design agency, Molasses, has been appointed by Canada’s Andrew Peller to collaborate on the shopper strategy for the ‘Rewild’ wine range, ahead of its imminent international launch.

Molasses developed the original masterbrand and creative for ‘Rewild’, which is produced by Australia-based Duxton Vineyards. The Sydney agency has been selected by Andrew Peller, Rewild’s Canadian distributor and Canada’s largest premium wine producer, to support the launch of Rewild in-store. Working with the marketing team, Molasses will set the basis for shopper communication strategy as part of an overall go-to-market campaign before its September launch.

Rewild’s varietals, including Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Fiano, Moscato and Prosecco, are sustainably made with minimal intervention in the Southern Murray Darling. It is the current largest certified member of Sustainable Winegrowing Australia. Following its successful Australian launch three years ago, the brand is now expanding to new markets including the US, UK, Europe, China, and India, in addition to Canada.

“We’re delighted to be working with Andrew Peller and continue our association with the Rewild brand as it prepares to launch in Canada. With deep insights and understanding of the in-store trade and customer shopper journey, we look forward to leveraging our Rewild and shopper expertise alongside Andrew Peller’s understanding of the Canada market to help ensure a successful launch,” said Dan Parritt, co-founder and brand director at Molasses.

“Molasses’ strategic expertise and capabilities, evidenced by their successful creation of the Rewild masterbrand and creative, make them the perfect choice to assist with our shopper communications strategy. We are confident their insights on brand and customer journey will help drive Rewild’s successful launch in Canada later this year,” said Dana Del Fabbro, brand manager, owned imports, Andrew Peller.

The appointment by Andrew Peller for the Rewild Canada launch extends Molasses’ partnership with Duxton Vineyards. In February it was also announced Molasses had been selected to develop packaging, social content, website, creative communications and point of sale collateral for Solara, Duxton’s new sparkling wine range aimed at eco-conscious millennials.

Related posts:

  1. Allied Pinnacle Harvests Molasses As Creative Lead For Launch Of Wise Wheat Brand
  2. Molasses Appoints Nichole Donovan As Client Director
  3. Farming Out The Account: Enigma Wins New Holland Full-Service Account
  4. Rebecca Zemunik Promoted To Razorfish Australia MD As It Shuffles The Pack
TAGGED:
Avatar
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

GroupM: Aussie Ad Spend To Remain Flat As Digital Accounts For Three Quarters Of Budgets
LYNX Appoints Hello As Creative Lead
Albo To Wait It Out, No Recession & Trump To Win: Avenue C & Nine Unpack Future Of Economy
Tourism Australia CMO Susan Coghil leads a debate about risks in marketing.
‘Finally, Someone Sued Us’ – CMOs On The Power Of Taking Risks & Avoiding A ‘Sea Of Sameness’
Register Lost your password?