Andrew Peller Appoints Molasses For Rewild Canada Launch

FMCG brand design agency, Molasses, has been appointed by Canada’s Andrew Peller to collaborate on the shopper strategy for the ‘Rewild’ wine range, ahead of its imminent international launch.

Molasses developed the original masterbrand and creative for ‘Rewild’, which is produced by Australia-based Duxton Vineyards. The Sydney agency has been selected by Andrew Peller, Rewild’s Canadian distributor and Canada’s largest premium wine producer, to support the launch of Rewild in-store. Working with the marketing team, Molasses will set the basis for shopper communication strategy as part of an overall go-to-market campaign before its September launch.

Rewild’s varietals, including Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Fiano, Moscato and Prosecco, are sustainably made with minimal intervention in the Southern Murray Darling. It is the current largest certified member of Sustainable Winegrowing Australia. Following its successful Australian launch three years ago, the brand is now expanding to new markets including the US, UK, Europe, China, and India, in addition to Canada.

“We’re delighted to be working with Andrew Peller and continue our association with the Rewild brand as it prepares to launch in Canada. With deep insights and understanding of the in-store trade and customer shopper journey, we look forward to leveraging our Rewild and shopper expertise alongside Andrew Peller’s understanding of the Canada market to help ensure a successful launch,” said Dan Parritt, co-founder and brand director at Molasses.

“Molasses’ strategic expertise and capabilities, evidenced by their successful creation of the Rewild masterbrand and creative, make them the perfect choice to assist with our shopper communications strategy. We are confident their insights on brand and customer journey will help drive Rewild’s successful launch in Canada later this year,” said Dana Del Fabbro, brand manager, owned imports, Andrew Peller.

The appointment by Andrew Peller for the Rewild Canada launch extends Molasses’ partnership with Duxton Vineyards. In February it was also announced Molasses had been selected to develop packaging, social content, website, creative communications and point of sale collateral for Solara, Duxton’s new sparkling wine range aimed at eco-conscious millennials.