Andrew O’Keefe Refused Bail After Alleged Drug Driving & Stalking Charges

Former TV presenter Andrew O’Keefe has been charged and refused bail after returning a positive drug test.

The 52-year-old was allegedly stopped by officers from the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command just before midday on Sunday, where he was found behind the wheel of a Mercedes sedan on Cranbrook Road in Sydney’s Bellevue Hill.

O’Keefe returned a positive roadside drug test and was arrested. He was taken to Waverley Police Station for secondary oral fluid testing, which also allegedly returned a positive result. The sample has been sent for analysis.

O’Keefe had allegedly threatened a man at an address on Longworth Ave in the neighbouring suburb of Point Piper not long before he was apprehended. Following inquiries, O’Keefe has been charged with contravening prohibition/restriction in AVO and stalking/intimidating, intending to fear or physical harm.

O’Keefe will appear before Waverley Local Court today.

Once the darling of the Seven Network and chairman of the domestic violence charity White Ribbon, O’Keefe’s life unravelled in 2021 when he was arrested and charged with domestic violence and common assault against his partner. Since those allegations came to light, O’Keefe has faced a number of other charges, including drug possession, resisting arrest and drug driving. Last month, he was caught allegedly driving with a suspended licence.