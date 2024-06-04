Ancestry Unveils Rugby League’s Rich Heritage In Time For Ampol State of Origin

Ancestry has announced its inaugural partnership with Ampol State of Origin 2024. Titled ‘Discover your Origin,’ this landmark collaboration marks a strategic initiative in which Ancestry not only delves into the deep roots of well-known Australian rugby league players this season but also highlights its impressive slate of DNA product offerings.

Lead Image: left to right – Tom Trbojevic NSW representative, James Walmsley, Ancestry, Ben Ross QLD representative

With a focus on amplifying brand awareness and increasing consideration, Ancestry aims to bridge the gap between public understanding of DNA and how this can be explored through its product offering. Through engaging social content and exclusive access to talent, including much-loved State of Origin players Tom Trbojevic and Ben Hunt, Ancestry will uncover the origins of the players’ DNA, revealing the people and places from their past, along with some quirky traits. This will be showcased through exclusive content, unveiling how ancestral discovery can resonate with any audience and inspire viewers to embark on their own exploration.

“At Ancestry, we’re embarking on an exciting journey as we join forces with the State of Origin for the very first time,” said James Walmsley, head of marketing in Australia and New Zealand at Ancestry.

“This partnership presents a unique opportunity to connect with a new audience, amplify our brand message, and showcase the power of Ancestry. State of Origin is a key moment in Australian culture and we felt the partnership was a natural alignment”.

“Our campaign message, ‘Discover your Origin with Ancestry,’ encapsulates the essence of this partnership, inviting audiences to embark on a journey of self-discovery and connection,” added Walmsley.

The partnership was facilitated by Publicis Sport & Entertainment with campaign strategy by media agency, Spark Foundry Australia and Creative Development by DEPT Australia.

“The best sponsorships are often the ones that just make sense. With Ancestry’s focus on empowering people to develop meaningful connections and a deeper understanding of their own origins, we immediately saw the opportunity to weave the brand into the fan debate over state allegiances that fuels one of the biggest sporting moments in our calendar,” said Will Koukouras, national director of Publicis Sport & Entertainment.

“We continue to develop exciting new partnerships and it great to have Ancestry invest in Rugby League. We have some unique integrations planned with Ancestry which we are looking forward to showcasing through the State of Origin series,” said National Rugby League CEO Andrew Abdo.

Ancestry invites fans and enthusiasts alike to celebrate the rich heritage of the Australian Rugby League and embark on their own journey of discovering their own Origin story with Ancestry.

To celebrate the partnership, limited-time offers will be made available on Ancestry DNA kits.