Amplify’s Paige Lewis: “The Power Of A Good Idea Is The Emotional Response”

Lewis won the Project Manager category at the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards in 2018, back when she was working creative agency The Projects*.

Lewis flew through the ranks during her first three years at Amplify, before switching to a role at United Entertainment Group as client services director APAC. She re-joined Amplify a year ago in her new role.

Lewis has worked on independent not-for-profit projects and is passionate about collaborating with innovative brands to create work that shocks and inspires. Lewis’ journey has come full circle as she will be judging the upcoming 30 Under 30 Awards.

B&T: What has changed for you after winning B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards in the project manager category in 2018?

Paige Lewis: I already knew I enjoyed the industry and had a love for the work, but didn’t have the confidence to back myself or my career progression – something that I’m sure a lot of 26-year-olds in Australia (where tall poppy syndrome thrives) can relate to. The process and win gave me the confidence to put myself and my opinions out there, minimise second-guessing and just give it a shot.

Within two months of B&T‘s 30 Under 30, I was seconded to LA to lead a global wearable tech product launch, and six months after that I moved to London where I found my home at global creative agency Amplify. The award opened doors and gave me an edge throughout the recruitment process.

B&T: Why have you decided to join B&T as a judge for next year’s 30 Under 30 Awards? What is the importance of supporting the next generation of talent?

PL: Experiencing the benefits of 30 Under 30 firsthand and seeing the impact it can have on one’s career made me jump at the opportunity to be a judge on next year’s panel. The quality of young talent in Australia astounds me and the voices and perspectives of these individuals make our work better. With the rapidly morphing structure of the agency model, it is becoming difficult for these individuals to identify a clear career path. I want to help carve out these opportunities and make the path a little bit less murky for the next generation of talent.

B&T: What have been the biggest lessons in your career so far?

PL: The biggest lesson from my career also rings true across my wider life and is incredibly simple. Like many, as a young child, my mother instilled in me to “treat people the way you want to be treated” and this very much is a mantra I live my life – and career – by.

Of course, the intended meaning behind this saying is to treat people with respect, kindness and empathy, which is important in any professional environment, but particularly in a creative industry where ideas are personal and collaboration can make or break a campaign. Additionally, across both my roles in client services and now in a growth remit, treating clients as people and genuine partners has allowed me to build authentic relationships across the industry, have open and frank conversations when required and enjoy the process along the way.

B&T: What has creativity meant to you throughout your career and across different projects?

PL: Although I wouldn’t necessarily call myself creative (to which my colleagues would attest), I highly respect creativity and value the process. The power of a good idea is the emotional response it creates – happiness, sadness, even anger – and what conversation it fuels. If we look at the two-way dialogue that is now available between consumers and brands through social media and comment culture, brands are now creatively engaging with their customers rather than just presenting to them. I’ve loved following and partaking in this change and am curious as to where this next form of co-creation will take us. Despite the changing landscape of the creative industry, I’m not concerned that it is at risk. Creativity will adapt and continue to evolve, just as we will.

B&T: What are the unique challenges that come with being a young woman in this industry?

PL: I have been incredibly fortunate to work with agencies and clients that respect a female voice and encourage women in leadership. Despite my mainly positive experience, I have still faced the micro-challenges that women in our industry face every day and sadly perceive as “a part of the job”. The need to prove yourself from the get-go and justify your seniority.

The conversations where questions and comments are directed to a male colleague as a default, even when you are the most appropriate person in the room to be answering said question. Luckily, in my personal experience, these occurrences are rare, but I am very aware that this is more common than we would like to admit – and the importance of acknowledging these patterns and changing this behaviour is pivotal to the future of gender diversity across the industry.

B&T: What is your advice for other people hoping to break into the industry?

PL: Take every meeting, coffee chat, or walk you can get. Don’t be embarrassed or afraid to ask for advice. Test out different roles and find your personal professional style. Don’t get stuck on a title, you’ll quickly realise it doesn’t define the person.

