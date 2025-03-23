Advertising

Amazon Music To Give Subscribers Access To Audible’s Growing Selection Of Audiobooks In ANZ

Steve Boom, VP of audio, Twitch and games for Amazon.
Amazon has announced that Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in France, Australia and New Zealand can now listen to one audiobook a month from Audible’s library of audio storytelling content, including a catalogue of more than 850,000 audiobooks.

The expansion follows the initial launch of audiobooks on Amazon Music in the US, UK and Canada in late 2024. The addition of the Audible catalogue gives Amazon Music Unlimited users access to more than 100 million songs in HD audio, podcasts ad-free, and a catalogue of audiobooks – including music and audiobooks in spatial audio.

“The combination of Amazon Music and Audible, two pioneers in audio streaming, brings an unmatched selection of audio entertainment to customers. Amazon Music redefined audio streaming through the magic of Alexa and with the introduction of high-definition and spatial music. Today, Amazon Music expands availability of Audible’s catalogue of audiobooks to brand-new audiences in France, Australia and New Zealand,” said Steve Boom, VP of audio, Twitch and games for Amazon.

“Audible has revolutionized the way people worldwide consume books, and as our category continues to evolve and scale, we’ve seen an ever-growing appetite for audiobooks. The opportunity to extend Audible to Amazon Music subscribers in France, Australia and New Zealand enables us to captivate the next generation of listeners with a treasure trove of storytelling, while Audible’s standalone service will continue to provide its exceptional library and customer experience in a suite of plan options for audiobook lovers who can’t get enough,” said Bob Carrigan, Audible CEO.

Starting on Monday 24 March, Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan subscribers and primary account holders of the family plan can listen to one audiobook at a time per month with their subscription. Customers can stream and can continue listening to their monthly title after the next billing cycle begins, or select a new one. While Amazon Music offers access to one Audible title per month, customers who want more beyond their monthly listen can subscribe to an Audible membership or purchase titles a la carte directly from the Audible app.

Amazon Music now offers a selection of audiobooks across genres as well as Audible’s slate of original and exclusive productions including “Project Hail Mary” from bestselling author Andy Weir, “1984” starring Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, and Andrew Scott, and bestseller “Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins.

Audible, home to the complete library of Harry Potter audiobooks and related stories, also recently announced a new co-production of the original Harry Potter stories, revisiting the listening experience. Scheduled for late 2025, these full-cast audio productions will bring the stories to life, offering immersive audio entertainment through sound design in Dolby Atmos, with a range of 100+ character voices, and real-world sound capture.

