Altos Tequila Makes Xmas Easier & Margs Lazier, In Campaign Via Emotive

What do Christmas and Margaritas have in common? Prepping for them can be hard work. Altos Tequila in partnership with Emotive has joined forces with some of the country’s hardest working identities – enter drag icon Courtney Act, rock legends Lime Cordiale and podcasting queen Luisa Dal Din – to create The Altos Lazy Xmas Guide and inspire Australia to make Margs and Xmas a whole lot easier, by being a whole lot lazier.

By introducing the Lazy Marg (literally one-minute Margs!!) and a bunch of other festive life hacks, Altos is championing the kind of lazy attitude that might just help Aussies find the time to actually enjoy Xmas.

“Altos Tequila was voted by bartenders as the world’s 1 Tequila for Margs. But we’re not all trained mixologists. And with the holiday season on our doorstep our job is to make it as easy as possible for people to sip the most tasty Altos Margs without all the hassle. Last year we teamed up with UberEats to deliver ‘emergency’ limes to marg makers in need. We are back this year to remove all the barriers to the Marg – all you need is your Altos Tequila and a LISTO pre-mix serve. Salt and lime optional. So you have more time to enjoy the season,” said Kristy Rutherford, marketing director, Pernod Ricard Australia.

The Altos Lazy Xmas Guide, with contributions from Courtney Act, Lime Cordiale and Luisa Dal Din – is full of handy tongue-in-cheek inspo to help everyone get the most out of the festive season with the least possible effort. With everything from tips on Lazy Margs recipes to lazy regifting, ChatGPT Xmas messages and side-stepping family portraits, you’ll be all set for maximum Xmas enjoyment with minimum effort.

“Let’s face it. Preparing for Margs and Xmas can be a bit of a drag. This year, I’m going to sit back and nail the festive season! Re-gift the socks, skip the tedious card writing and make time for fun things this Christmas – like sitting back with a Lazy Marg with Altos Tequila,” said Courtney Act.

The campaign will launch with talent-led social content coupled with a targeted media strategy that drives people to Dan Murphy’s to purchase Altos Tequila & LISTO Marg Mix.

“For all the Xmas campaigns and content out there, one thing you don’t hear very often is ‘be lazier’. But the Lazy Marg with Altos Tequila felt like the tip of an iceberg in terms of lazy hacks that could help people get more enjoyment out of Xmas by putting less effort in. So, we leant into the human truth of social being one of the key drivers for inspiration at this time of year and partnered with a really diverse mix of talent to co-create content that brings this serve and this attitude to life,” said Ashleigh Bruton, head of fame, Emotive.

The campaign rolls out nationally across digital, social, and owned channels from the 12th December.

