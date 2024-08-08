Alpha Support Urgers Seniors To Say No To The Nursing Home Via Nation

Alpha Support at Home has launched its first brand campaign, empowering the choices of an ageing audience that wants to grow old at home.

Drawing from protest campaigns of the ‘60s and ‘70s, ‘Say no to the nursing home’ harnesses a widespread sentiment, encouraging Australians opt out of the aged care options they called “lonely, unhappy, powerless” in the Royal Commission.

With 80 per cent of older Australians wanting to remain in their current home, the recent category entrant was eager to cut through the competition with a beautifully blunt proposition: we’ll help you stay out of the old folks’ home.

“There’s an elephant in the room that no one is talking about in aged care marketing — the fact that for many, ending up in a nursing home is something they really fear and resist. Our campaign taps into that sentiment while also raising awareness that there is an alternative choice for many people, and Alpha Support at Home can provide that alternative,” said Janice Hoad, national marketing and communications manager at Alpha Support at Home.

The campaign is punctuated with playful cues, from hand-knitted balaclavas to TVs tossed out the window. The video spot sees residents riot to reclaim their freedom while the protest chant on radio uses a distinctive double-negative device to punctuate the anti-stance, with these elements cleverly recombined to carry the message across social and digital.

“’Say no to the nursing home’ is a defiant, feel-good brand platform that denounces the condescending clichés of the aged care category and empowers a long-misunderstood audience to take back control over how and where they grow old,” said Nick Brz, Creative Director at NATION.

