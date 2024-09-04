Alliance Outdoor Media Group Installs Chief Operating Officer As Business Expands

Alliance Outdoor Media Group has announced the promotion of Deb Langham to chief operating officer (COO), marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing growth and evolution.

This appointment signals another progressive step forward as Alliance Outdoor continues to expand its National strength within the outdoor media industry, Deb Langham’s promotion comes at a crucial time, with the company rapidly adding new assets, staff, and Australian-first Digital technology.

Langham is a seasoned executive with experience across a wide range of industries, including 26 years’ in the Out-of-home industry. She holds an MBA from Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

“I am thrilled to take on this new role at such an exciting time for Alliance Outdoor Media Group,” Langham said. “The Out-of-Home industry is experiencing impressive growth, driven by innovation and the increasing importance of reaching broadcast & local audiences in dynamic, high-impact environments”.

“Our business and its founding partners have been at the forefront of this evolution, and I’m eager to contribute to our continued success as we expand our operations and enhance our service offerings”.

“Alliance Outdoor grew its inventory offering by 20% over the past 12 months, and this is just the beginning, ” she said.

Chris Tyquin & Adam Whitford, Alliance board members and CEOs of GOA and CIVIC, expressed confidence in Deb’s leadership. “Deb’s vast experience and deep understanding of business operations make her the ideal candidate to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer,” Tyquin said. “As our company grows, it’s crucial to have someone of Deb’s calibre spearheading our day-to-day operations, allowing the leadership team to focus on strategic initiatives that will drive our future success”.

This promotion underscores The Alliance’s commitment to bolstering its leadership team and comes just weeks after the appointment of Nathan Moon as national partnerships and revenue director.

Moon has over 26 years of agency and OOH experience working with the industry’s major players and joins Alliance Outdoor after his most recent 8-year stint at oOh!Media.

After launching in 2022, Alliance Outdoor is Australia’s fastest-growing Large Format business and, with its collective 75+ years of experience, is Australia’s true large format expert, now with a comprehensive National 5-cap city reach.