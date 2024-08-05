“All Gold Everything”: The Very Best Of Snoop Dogg’s Olympic Antics

If you don’t know Snoop Dogg for his illustrious rap career, you will most certainly recognise him from a hilarious commentary video that went viral in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Appearing alongside Kevin Hart, Snoop (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) appeared fascinated with the world of equestrian, commenting that he needs to get the horse in a video.
@oldschoolvibesforlife “It’s A Crip Walking Horse”😭 This Duo is Hilarious🙌🏽💯 #snoopdogg #fyp #raptok #onlygoats #hiphop #90s @snoopdogg ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
Off the back of the hilarious response to the video, NBC doubled down on Snoop’s Olympic commitment this year, seemingly appearing well… everywhere.
There is no better way to kick off our wrap of Snoop’s Olympic antics than this iconic moment celebrating the one true love that brought him here in the first place… Equestrian.
Donned in his best dressage finery, Snoop went behind the scenes at the Grand Prix Special with some of the true stars of the Olympics.
Tunnel walks 👔🔥😆👊🏿 wit @MarthaStewart !! Dressage 👍🏿 #FollowTheDogg pic.twitter.com/RwamgI4T20
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 3, 2024
The action all started with a memorable Opening Ceremony that saw Snoop carry the iconic Olympic flame, dressing in iconic gold shoes.
@snoopdogg Did a lil somethin 👊🏿🔥🔥🇺🇸 #FollowTheDogg @NBC Olympics & Paralympics ♬ original sound – Snoop Dogg
Then, at 52, he showcased his impressive athletic ability by taking part in a 200-metre sprint, coming in hot with an impressive time of 34.44.
@metrosportuk Snoop Dogg competes at the Olympics 👏🏻 The rapper has been one of the main faces of the Paris Olympics and has not wasted time getting stuck in trying different events. Snoop got some skills 😂🙌🏻 #olympics #olympicspirit #olympicscountdown #paris2024 #snoopdogg #dogg #snoop #judo #judopower #200msprint #athletics #snoopdoggydogg #powerlifting #olympicevent ♬ original sound – Snoop Dogg
Dancing his way through the Olympics, repping Team USA all the way, Snoop showed his Break Dancing potential.
@snoopdogg Dancin my way thru Paris!! 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 😂 yall better watch @NBC Olympics & Paralympics ♬ I Wanna Rock – Snoop Dogg
@snoopdogg 😭😭😭yall gotta watch breakdancing new sport at the @NBC Olympics & Paralympics ♬ original sound – Snoop Dogg
He also showed off his athletic prowess on the 3×3 basketball court.
@snoopdogg USA!! Lets go 🇺🇸 🌎 🏀 3×3 takin over!! 💪🏿🏀 @NBC Olympics & Paralympics @NBC Sports @USA Basketball ♬ original sound – Snoop Dogg
All the way, Snoop has been cheering on Team USA, throwing his support behind Caeleb Dressel and Simone Biles, to name a few.
@snoopdogg Caeleb it!! All gold everything @NBC Olympics & Paralympics @NBC Sports @Peacock ♬ original sound – Snoop Dogg
@snoopdogg W!!! Letsgo @kellychengbeach @Sara Hughes 😆👊🏿😁🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @NBC Olympics & Paralympics @Peacock ♬ original sound – Snoop Dogg
Snoop even took to the real commentating game, stepping into the commentary box alongside Andres Cantor.
@snoopdogg GOOOOOOOL ⚽️ 🔥 😂 @NBC Olympics & Paralympics ♬ original sound – Snoop Dogg