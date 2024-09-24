CampaignsNewsletter

Alfa Romeo Channels The Wolf Of Wall Street In Strange Spot Promoting Its New Junior Model

Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden
Alfa Romeo has unveiled a slightly unusual spot talking up its new Junior model. 

Channelling Martin Scorcese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, the ad sees one man ask two others to “Sell him this car”. They fail, in spectacular fashion.

Then, he asks a woman who replies in Italian before saying, “You should try it”. Naturally, he’s sold on the Junior.

The “enigmatic” film, created by Migrante Content, features the acclaimed Spanish actor Pedro Alonso.

One of the most memorable scenes from The Wolf of Wall Street was Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, asking one of his team to sell him a pen.

In keeping with the Alfa Romeo philosophy, Migrante’s film is not about selling features but about evoking the powerful emotions that the brand embodies, as well as showcasing the exceptional driving experience of the all-electric Alfa Romeo Junior, a balance between head, heart, and soul.

In it, Alonso, who is famous around the world for his roles in the Netflix series “Money Heist” and “Berlin,” stars as The Salesman, a mysterious but charismatic figure who believes in the power of passion, not logic.

The film ends with the woman driving the Junior around city streets, taking pleasure at every turn. A voiceover urges us to, “Learn to love again,” accompanied by the voice of Loredana Fadda (Red Rose Productions). It was directed by Sébastien Grousset through AKITA Film.

“The launch of the Alfa Romeo Junior required a campaign with a character who reminded everyone what Alfa Romeo has always been about – feeling and emotion,” said Leonardo Ricagni, Executive Creative Director & Founder of Migrante Content.

“It’s an impressive car with a sleek design, but it brings something to the table that other electric vehicles don’t – passion. And who better to convey this feeling of falling in love with your car than Pedro Alonso?”

This film is part of a larger, multi-channel campaign for the Alfa Romeo Junior, set to roll out across Europe and Turkey in September, encompassing OOH, digital and print activations.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: Migrante Content

Executive Creative Director: Leonardo Ricagni

Creative Director: Sol Ricagni

Agency Producer: Edoardo Rossi

Content Producer: Joe Di Maio

Associate Creative: Franco Machado

 

Production House: AKITA Film

Director: Sébastien Grousset

DoP: Román Martinez de Bujo / Diego Indraccolo

Executive Producer: Davide Rizzi

Producer: Desirée Castelli / Valeria Biondolillo

Post producer: Diana Passoni

Color correction: Color en movimiento Madrid

Post-production: Exchanges VFX

Audio post-production: Top Digital

Music | Part 1: Flavio Ibba – Marco Gualdi (publishing and mastering: Red Rose Productions)

Music | Part 2: “I Feel Love” (P. Bellotte / G. Moroder / D. Summer), Warner Chappel Music Publishing, mastered by Flavio Ibba – Carlo Palmas, feat. Loredana Fadda (Red Rose Productions)

 

Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
