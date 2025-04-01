‘ALDImania’ Returns With Limited-Edition Streetwear Collection

After last year’s sell-out fashion debut, ALDI Australia is back with a new release of its ALDI branded streetwear collection, ‘ALDImania,’ hitting stores on Wednesday 9 April.

The range features 29 pieces including a kids range so the whole family can mix, match or twin. With prices starting from $4.99 and everything under $20, shoppers can be #ALDIcore.

From fleece track pants and sweatshirts to an all-black hoodie and track pants ensemble, this collection focuses on comfort and cool factor at an affordable price point. Also featuring accessories such as a bucket hat and beanie and clogs for a supermarket-chic look.

The children’s range features children’s sweatshirts and track pants. The latest ALDI-inspired toys let little ones dive into a supermarket experience, whether they’re stocking up on ‘essentials’ with the Food and Basket Shopping Set or wheeling through the aisles with their very own Mini Shopping Trolley Toy.

“The response to our ALDImania collection last year was incredible! It’s been fantastic seeing so many of our passionate customers embrace the range and wear it with pride in the middle aisles and beyond. This year, we’re stepping it up with some brand-new styles as well as options for kids all designed with ALDI budgets in mind without compromising on quality or comfort,” ALDI Australia’s buying director for ALDImania, Bianca Giacomazzi said.

The fashion range is made with sustainably sourced or recycled materials.