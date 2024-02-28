Alcohol & Drug Foundation Launches “Keep Their Future Bright” Campaign To Address Underage Alcohol Consumption

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF) has recently launched the “Keep Their Future Bright” campaign in response to the concerning trends in underage alcohol consumption amongst high school students, specifically 15 to 16-year-olds.

A recent survey of 3,240 Year 10 students in SA and NSW revealed a worrying spike in early alcohol consumption, with one-third of the students admitting to drinking alcohol before the age of 13, and alcohol consumption in homes.

With 43 per cent of teenage drinkers getting their alcohol from their parents, the campaign emphasises the risks associated with underage drinking and parental supply. The campaign’s goal is to change parents’ perceptions about underage drinking by highlighting the harmful effects of alcohol consumption at a young age, such as behavioural, social, and emotional problems, as well as the possibility of alcohol dependency in the future.

Partnering with Icon, the ADF aims to influence parents who have kids between the ages of 12 and 17 by using strong visuals and content that emphasise how crucial it is to protect teenage brain development from alcohol’s negative consequences.

“There’s a lot of pressure to be a cool parent, and not drinking alcohol at home before you’re 18 can be an awkward chat. This campaign encourages conversation between Mums, Dads and their Teens. We’re looking forward to seeing it roll out and exploring where ‘Keep their future bright’ can take us”, said Micheal Knox, Icon’s executive creative director.

“Adolescence is a time of big physical changes and drinking alcohol, even in small amounts, can impact the developing brain. The effects can include things like finding schoolwork harder, to having trouble processing emotions or performing at their chosen sport. This campaign emphasises the important role parents can play in setting their kids up for a healthy future, and we’re so happy with how the campaign has come together,” said ADF’s head of marketing and communications, Cinzia Marrocco.

To reach parents and carers in the community, the “Keep Their Future Bright” campaign will be implemented using digital platforms, social media, and digital out-of-home advertising channels.