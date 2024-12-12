AiMCO Launches New Influencer Advisory Sub-Committee

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has announced a newly-created Influencer Advisory Sub-Committee, dedicated to advocating for its influencer and creator members.

The advisory body, which will report into the AiMCO Guiding Council and executive, will focus on advancing the position of creators in the influencer marketing industry, addressing key issues facing creators, and making recommendations around the services, tools and offerings needed.

It will work within the framework of the AiMCO Code of Practice, with a focus on transparency, best practice and leadership to advocate for and advance influencer marketing.

The inaugural sub-committee is comprised of some of the nation’s leading influencers, along with creator industry experts and AiMCO Guiding Council members.

The 2024/2025 committee members are:

Influencer and podcast host Matt Johnson aka Matty J (360K Instagram followers)

Influencer Brad Canning (633K TikTok followers)

Creator Vanessa Li (156K Instagram followers)

Creator Nicole Wade, owner of Princess Honeybelle – feline TikTok star (351K Instagram followers)

Influencers Taz & Alessia (947K TikTok followers)

Influencer Madeleine Spencer (1.1M TikTok followers)

Jordan Barclay – CEO at Spawnpoint Media (17M YouTube subscribers)

A Chairperson will be voted by the sub committee and announced soon.

The committee’s initial focus will be on providing improved financial advice for creators, along with mental health and well-being support.

At its first meeting, the committee agreed to explore the creation of a best practice guide and onboarding process for new AiMCO influencer members and further liaison with social media platforms, like Meta and TikTok.

“The Influencer Advisory Sub-Committee has been developed as a direct result of the strong growth in the creator and influencer economy, and the need to double down on the specific issues facing our creator community,” said AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall.

“After navigating the industry solo in a time before support like AiMCO, I’m excited to share my expertise as a business leader that contributes significant growth to our creator economy. This is an incredible opportunity to ensure access to what has previously been missing for creators,” said Spawnpoint Media CEO, Jordan Barclay.

AiMCO was formed in 2019 to bring trust and transparency to Australia’s influencer marketing space. Since then, AiMCO has grown to more than 100 members, including creators, influencer tech platforms, PR agencies, social media holding groups and leading brands. It is now focused on continuing its advocacy work, along with providing training resources and building broader marketer trust in the influencer marketing space.